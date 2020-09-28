14th Annual Invest in Others Awards Honor Financial Advisors for Philanthropy

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") presented five awards from September 21 to September 25 as part of its 14th annual Invest in Others Awards celebration, which was held virtually this year.

The Invest in Others Awards recognize financial advisors across five distinct categories, for giving back to nonprofits in their communities. Typically presented at an in-person gala in Boston, this year's awards were instead presented on video every day last week. Top sponsors included Advisor Group, Allianz, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers.

Invest in Others was able to increase donation amounts for each charity by $5,000 this year. A total of $45,000 was donated to each winner's designated charity, with the exception of the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, whose charity received a $55,000 donation. In addition, 10 finalists received donations of $15,000 to each of their charities.

By award category, the winners are:

Catalyst Award, presented Monday, September 21 : Lynette Atchley of CPA Financial Advisors, Inc. in Riverside, Calif. , for Rebirth Homes

: of CPA Financial Advisors, Inc. in , for Rebirth Homes Community Service Award, presented Tuesday, September 22 : Duane Chaney of Arch Capital Advisory Group of Raymond James in Fort Myers, Fla. , for Lee Health Foundation

: of Arch Capital Advisory Group of Raymond James in , for Lee Health Foundation Global Impact Award, presented Wednesday, September 23 : Michael J. Martin of ELM Wealth Management at Raymond James in Worcester, Mass. , for Be Like Brit

: of ELM Wealth Management at Raymond James in , for Be Like Brit Volunteer of the Year Award, presented Thursday, September 24 : Brian Robinson of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in Tampa, Fla. , for The Florida Dream Center, Inc.

: of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in , for The Florida Dream Center, Inc. Lifetime Achievement Award, presented Friday, September 25 : Lynn L. Chen-Zhang of Zhang Financial in Portage, Mich. , for Western Michigan University Foundation

"While this year's award presentation may look a little different, we're thrilled to continue to recognize the ways that advisors give back to their communities," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Thanks to the support of the financial services industry, we are tremendously proud to have increased the award donations for all finalists and winners, and we hope this will make a meaningful difference in a year where so many nonprofits are struggling financially."

To learn more about the honorees and watch the awards presentations, visit investinothers.org/iio-awards-week and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which help to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

