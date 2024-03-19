Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Names Financial Services Veteran Jeff Vivacqua as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ANDOVER, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today the appointment of Jeff Vivacqua as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Vivacqua succeeded John Hyland in this role during the March 8th Invest in Others Board of Directors meeting in Boston. Mr. Hyland will continue to serve as the Immediate Past Chair.

Mr. Hyland's many achievements as Chairman include managing the national search for a new Executive Director and overseeing a seamless and successful leadership transition; launching the development of the organization's first formal three-year strategic plan; and overseeing the return to in-person events and record-breaking fundraising at Invest in Others' galas in 2022 and 2023.

"John has been an instrumental and an unwavering board member for over ten years," said Mr. Vivacqua. "We embarked on creating a new strategic plan under John's leadership and I am excited to have him on this journey as we strive to make a difference in communities across the country."

As the new Chair, Mr. Vivacqua brings nearly 30 years of distinguished experience in the financial services industry and has been a dedicated and active member of the Invest in Others Board (IiO) since 2016, offering invaluable insights and guidance to the organization. He has a strong track record of spearheading the development and implementation of advisory services, as well as driving initiatives to expand existing relationships and enter new markets.

"I am honored to chair this incredibly talented Board of Directors at Invest in Others," added Mr. Vivacqua. "My goal for the next two years is to build upon our 18 years of success and increase our engagement and impact as the leading nonprofit organization within the financial services community to enhance the financial advisor's philanthropic efforts."

Currently, Mr. Vivacqua is the President of Growth and Development for Cambridge Investment Research and is focused on building strategic opportunities centered on organic growth, acquisitions, recruiting, and relationship management, while enhancing and expanding the digital resources financial professionals need. Previously, Mr. Vivacqua served as the Vice President, Director of Advisory Services and Business Consulting for Mutual Service Corporation, an LPL Financial Affiliate and was a member of the MSC Executive and Management Committees involved in all aspects of the firm. Prior to joining Mutual Service Corporation, Mr. Vivacqua served as the Vice President of Advisory Services at the AIG Advisor Group of broker/dealers.

"Jeff's appointment as chairman marks an exciting new chapter for Invest in Others," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "His dedication and vision will guide us as we continue to expand our impact and support of financial advisors in their philanthropic endeavors."

Mr. Vivacqua received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Southern Illinois University. He has certificates in Personal Financial Planning and Facilitative Leadership Training programs. He also holds FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 63, 66, and 79 licenses and is an active member of the Financial Services Institute and has served on the FSI Marketing and Advisory Services Council.

