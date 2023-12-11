Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Names 2023 Grant Recipients

Grants Totaling $298K Awarded to 17 Nonprofits, Providing Critical Funding and Enhanced Opportunities in Communities Across the U.S.

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, today announced the recipients of its 2023 Grant Program.

The Grants for Good and Grants for Change programs enable financial services professionals to obtain funding for specific projects and initiatives on behalf of nonprofits that they support. Each program provides up to $20,000 to nonprofits for program support, seed money, or capital improvements.

Grants for Good awards funding to a variety of nonprofits, including those that support causes in the areas of arts and culture, education and youth programs, health and wellness, human services and economic development, hunger and poverty prevention, and military and veterans.

awards funding to a variety of nonprofits, including those that support causes in the areas of arts and culture, education and youth programs, health and wellness, human services and economic development, hunger and poverty prevention, and military and veterans. Grants for Change awards funding to nonprofits specifically working to create and strengthen opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities.

"Our Grant Program helps professionals in the financial services industry optimize the impact they can make in communities all over the country," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We are extremely proud to help financial professionals fill funding gaps for the nonprofit organizations they support and amplify the charitable causes that they deeply care about."

This year, Invest in Others awarded a total of $298,355 to 17 organizations across the country, with grants ranging from $5,500 to $20,000.

Grants for Good recipients include:

3to1 Foundation , $5,500 for Give, Save, Spend

, for Arts for Learning-Virginia , $20,000 for Coastal Virginia Wolf Trap Initiative

, for Canopy Center , $16,000 for Removing Barriers to Access Services

, for Community in Crisis , $18,855 for Holistic Natural Recovery at the Hub

, for Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center , $20,000 for Continued Funding for Child Advocacy Center

, for Cost of Freedom Inc. , $20,000 for Empowered Women Empower Women

, for Crescent Cove , $20,000 for Hospitality for Families initiative

, for Garland ISD Education Foundation , $15,000 for Book Vending Machines

, for Hopewell Music Cooperative North , $20,000 for the Hopewell Lesson Program

, for the Reaching Higher Inc. , $20,000 for Reaching Higher 4 Youth in Oakland County

, for Shoes That Fit , $15,000 for 2024 Sneaker Program

, for Today Is A Good Day, $10,000 for NICU Family Connections Kiosks

Grants for Change recipients include:

Fundación Hermanos de la Calle Inc. , $20,000 for Initiative for Housing the Homeless

, for Literacy Center of West Michigan , $20,000 for Financial Literacy Education Programs

, for Monroe County Family Coalition , $20,000 for Empowering the Underserved Communities for a Brighter Tomorrow

, for S.O.A.R. Hospitality & Travel YLC Inc. , $20,000 for Business & Entrepreneurship Youth Bootcamp

, for The Challenge Program, $18,000 for Trainee Direct Benefit Support

To learn more about this year's Grants for Good and Grants for Change recipients, please visit https://www.investinothers.org/winners-finalists/.

The lead sponsors of this year's program are Ameriprise Financial, Cambridge, Fidelity Investments, Financial Planning, and Thrivent Advisor Network. These grants are also supported by Allianz, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Equitable Foundation, FS Investments, MFS, MarketCounsel, Orion Advisor Solutions, and PIMCO.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

