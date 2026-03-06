14th Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown Will Present Donations to Two Nonprofits on March 26th Opening Night! Children In Need and America's VetDogs Being Recognized

Children In Need, Inc. was formed in 1998. The charitable nonprofit strives to keep children in school through graduation and create a positive sense of belonging. The organization serves more than 3,000 children annually. Every economically disadvantaged Washington County child in need of support is eligible for services, and can visit the center once per month to receive clothing, hygiene items and school supplies, including books. The organization's mission includes: "To provide each Washington County, MD child living at or below the federally recognized poverty level essential items and educational supplies to ensure their success in school."

America's VetDogs was formed in 2003, and has made national news, because the service dogs receive training and care in local Maryland State Correctional Institutions. The service dog programs of this organization were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to US veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, allowing them to once again live with pride and self-reliance. Each service dog provides support with daily activities, and motivation to tackle everyday challenges. The award-winning program became famous for providing former President George H. W. Bush with "Sully," who was raised in Washington County at a State Correctional facility. VetDogs trains and places service dogs for those with physical disabilities; guide dogs for individuals who are blind or have low vision; service dogs to help mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder; and facility dogs as part of the rehabilitation process in military and VA hospitals.

The 14th Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown received well over 250 submissions for this year's festival. The judges announced that more than 115 films were selected. While opening night is Thursday March 26th and it is taking place at the Maryland Theatre, other venues on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday include the

Washington County Free Library, The Grand Piano Ballroom, the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts Black Box Theater, and the ACT Black Box Theatre.

To purchase tickets: https://filmfreeway.com/MarylandInternationalFilmFestival

The non-profit Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown partners with several local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The major sponsors include: the City of Hagerstown, Hagerstown-Washington County

Convention and Visitors Bureau, Washington County Arts Council, Nora Roberts Foundation, Ed Lough and Northwestern Insurance, The Maryland Wine House, the Maryland Film Office, RSK Productions, University System of Maryland Hagerstown, Emmet and Mary Anne Burke, and Tom Riford.

For information about Children In Need, see: https://childreninneedwashingtoncounty.org/

For information about America's VetDogs, see: https://www.vetdogs.org/

For more information about the 14th Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown, see: http://www.marylandiff.org .

