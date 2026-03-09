Maryland's Former First Lady Yumi Hogan to Receive Prestigious Mendez Award At Maryland International Film Festival - Hagerstown Red Carpet Opening Night March 26th

HAGERSTOWN, Md., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland's Former First Lady Yumi Hogan will be receiving the prestigious Mendez Award at the opening night of the Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown, on Thursday March 26th. The award will be presented at the historic Maryland Theatre in Downtown Hagerstown.

Film Festival Board of Directors President Nicole Houser said, "The Mendez Award is awarded to someone who has succeeded and made a positive impact in the Television, Film, and Broadcast Industries, or has supported the arts, film or television and has given back to the community. Internationally acclaimed artist Yumi Hogan is a fantastic champion for Maryland's artists and their artwork. Yumi Hogan continues to support art throughout the state of Maryland." Houser pointed out that Yumi Hogan has won numerous awards, and that the board of directors of the film festival unanimously chose Mrs. Hogan for this year's highest honor.

Yumi Hogan will be appearing at the Maryland Theatre to accept the award from members of the Mendez family.

The very first Mendez Award was named for Tony Mendez and was awarded in 2013. It was presented on stage to Antonio "Tony" Mendez, CIA Master of Disguise, Founder of the Spy Museum, and Award-Winning Author and Painter. The award was given one month after "ARGO" won the Best Picture Academy Award. At the Maryland Theatre that night in 2013, the first Mendez Award was presented to Tony Mendez, who was standing alongside his wife, former CIA spy Jonna Mendez. Jonna Mendez is a best-selling author and humanitarian. Tony Mendez passed away in 2019.

"Yumi Hogan remains today one of the state's steadfast supporters of art. She continues to showcase her own work but has helped promote and advocate for all of Maryland's vibrant arts and culture, said Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown co-founder Tom Riford. "I personally saw Yumi Hogan at countless ribbon cutting, ground breakings, and other arts events throughout Maryland. During her eight years as Maryland's First Lady, the residents of Washington County and all over Maryland, saw Yumi Hogan very frequently. She is one of the most recognized Maryland artists and additionally has made it her personal calling to support the arts, and to support families facing health challenges by unleashing the therapeutic power of art and creative expression."

Riford praised Yumi Hogan's dedication to helping the arts. Riford also said, "We also want to thank the Mendez Family for being such steadfast supporters of the film festival, and for continually presenting the annual award." Appropriately, one of Maryland's most prolific sculptor's, Toby Mendez, will be presenting this year's award.

Yumi Hogan will be attending the VIP Reception at the opening night red carpet event. The reception begins at 530pm, and the award presentation begins at 7pm. The opening night film is the big screen premiere of "Becoming Thurgood, America's Social Architect," produced by Maryland Public Television.

About the Mendez Award

Past award recipients have included: in 2014, Joe Carnahan, Film Director and Producer, known as one of the most prolific filmmakers in Hollywood, and for his ongoing support of MIFF-H as the volunteer Creative Director.

In 2015, Nora Roberts, Author and Entrepreneur, known as the world's most famous Romance Writer, best-selling author, and contributor for Washington County's economic development and tourism. Many of her books have been turned into films and television movies.

In 2016, then-Frederick County Councilman Billy Shreve, known for his advocacy in supporting film in Maryland, and for being the driving force behind Classmates4Life (an anti-drug film festival for all school students in Frederick County, beginning a state-wide pilot program). The contest received national recognition for its public awareness campaign.

In 2017, Kerry Cahill, award-winning actress from AMC's The Walking Dead. Cahill was also a supporting actress in the Oscar-nominated film Mudbound (2017). She was also recognized for her work with veterans' organizations. She has appeared in several significant films, and is known for her numerous character roles.

In 2018, Amir Arison, an award-winning actor, from NBC's The Blacklist. Arison was recognized for his ongoing support for Arts nonprofits, and for his work supporting treatment and help for people with mental illness and his passion for helping animal rescue and animal adoption.

In 2019, then-Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was recognized for his leadership in assisting the film industry in Maryland. Governor Hogan was also recognized for his efforts in supporting the Historic Maryland Theatre expansion, the expansion of the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, and the expansion of the University System of Maryland Hagerstown. He signed into law the Maryland Film Incentive Program, which helps independent filmmaking, and provides increased tax incentives for the film industry. While being a national leader during the Covid Pandemic, Governor Larry Hogan is a humanitarian and additionally has helped many non-profit organizations.

Barry Ratcliffe, who received the award in 2021, was recognized for his work in film and television, and for his considerable nonprofit work. He is known as "Hollywood's Auctioneer," and has appeared in numerous films and television series. He is active in community drama and arts, volunteering to teach classes and does motivational talks. He is very active in drug-free programs and has been a national social issue spokesperson.

In 2022, Hollywood actress Ann Mahoney was recognized for her contributions to filmmaking and television, and for her women's rights advocacy. She additionally was recognized for her work as a university professor of drama and acting.

The Mendez Award in 2023 was presented to Stephen Schupak, who was the Maryland Public Television's statewide network's executive vice president and station manager. Schupak presently serves as MPT's CEO. During his 20-plus year tenure at MPT, the network earned several television industry honors for productions including Star-Spangled Spectacular: The Bicentennial of our National Anthem and its long-running series MotorWeek, plus the two-part documentary Music of Ireland, Potomac by Air, annual Chesapeake Bay Week® programming, and popular weekly series Maryland Farm & Harvest. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter inducted Schupak into its prestigious Silver Circle in 2020. Additionally, Schupak was honored for his community support and involvement in numerous issues.

In 2024, the Hall of Fame broadcaster Johnny Holliday was recognized with the Mendez Award. This was for his more than 50 years in radio, television, film and stage, and for his humanitarian work helping numerous nonprofits and charities. Holliday is well-known for his work on ABC, and also for the University of Maryland sportscasting.

In 2025, the world-renowned and award-winning film director John Waters was presented with the Mendez Award. Waters directed such cult classics as "Hairspray" and "Pink Flamingoes." Waters has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in his acceptance speech said of Hagerstown, "I have visited Hagerstown many times. It's a great place..."

More About Former First Lady Yumi Hogan:

Maryland's Former First Lady, Yumi Hogan, was the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States. Mrs. Hogan is a first-generation Korean-American, an accomplished artist, and an adjunct professor at Maryland Institute College of Art.

Mrs. Hogan grew up on a farm in the South Korean countryside as the youngest of eight children. She immigrated to the United States over 35 years ago, and raised her three daughters, Kim, Jaymi, and Julie, in Howard County.

In 2016, Mrs. Hogan received the Inspirational Leader Award from the International Leadership Foundation, which recognized her as a trailblazing political and community leader and a role model to the Asian-Pacific American community and all Americans.

Her artwork, created on traditional Hanji paper with Sumi ink and mixed media, has been featured in art shows and museums in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, South Korea and more, including an exhibit at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

In addition to her work as an artist, Mrs. Hogan has juried numerous art exhibitions, including statewide and national competitions by the Maryland Federation of Art. In 2016, she served as jury chair for the new Concourse D Gallery at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport where artists from Maryland and Washington D.C. were selected to feature their work.

As First Lady, Mrs. Hogan made it a priority to share her love of the arts with Marylanders of all ages through arts education. Mrs. Hogan served as the Honorary Chair of the Council for Arts and Culture at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, working with the University and Baltimore City to promote the arts. Alongside her husband Governor Larry Hogan, she served as Maryland's First Lady from January 2015 -January 2023.

Following Governor Hogan's diagnosis with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2015 and their family's battle with the disease, Mrs. Hogan has become a vocal advocate for cancer awareness and devoted much of her time to visiting Marylanders battling cancer, especially children, and their families. In 2016, Mrs. Hogan was recognized for her role as a caregiver and her work raising awareness with the Pheo Para Alliance's Dr. Cyrus Katzen Humanitarian Award.

Through her work teaching art classes to patients with cancer and people with disabilities, Mrs. Hogan has become a strong proponent of art therapy and the positive impact it can have on health and wellbeing. She continues to support the arts community and works to bring the joy of art to all Marylanders. Yumi Hogan helped create the Yumi Cares Foundation, with the successful mission of providing hope, resources, and care for children and families facing health challenges by unleashing the therapeutic power of art and creative expression.

She recently received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. The medal has been officially recognized by both Houses of Congress as one of the nation's most prestigious awards. It celebrates patriotism, tolerance and diversity.

Millions of travelers annually see the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport's "Yumi Hogan International Art Gallery," which showcases changing exhibits of beautiful art by many Maryland's artists.

About the Maryland International Film Festival - Hagerstown

The Maryland International Film Festival - Hagerstown, is organized by filmmakers and marketing executives who understand the power of film and support the talent of the independent filmmaker. Our goal is to fill theaters to capacity, encourage the development of filmmaker networks including media, distribution, and the association with other artists.

The non-profit Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown partners with several local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The major sponsors include: the City of Hagerstown, Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Washington County Arts Council, Nora Roberts Foundation, Ed Lough and Northwestern Insurance, University System of Maryland Hagerstown, the Washington County Free Library, RSK Productions, Maryland Wine House, Emmet and Mary Anne Burke, and Tom Riford.

MDIFF - Hagerstown, believes in the importance of giving back to the community and donates a portion of the proceeds to charities. For more information see: www.marylandiff.org.

