Brother-Duo Brings Pet Supplies Plus to North Massapequa, Creating Jobs and a Go-To Hub for Local Pet Owners

Best Prices. Best Selection. Best Service. Guaranteed at New Pet Supplies Plus North Massapequa

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus just opened a new location this past weekend on April 24 at 806 Hicksville Rd. in North Massapequa to offer pet parents a hassle-free shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products at the best price guaranteed. Known for its friendly staff and helpful customer service, Pet Supplies Plus helps local pet parents save money and celebrate the fun of pet ownership, offering a wide array of natural pet foods and products for cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, fish, and small animals, along with amenities such as a full-service grooming salon, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team, and carry-out service, where team members carry heavy items to neighbors' cars. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy at Pet Supplies Plus in North Massapequa.

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its new "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer). The store is owned by local entrepreneurs and brothers, Abbas and Mubashar Dastgir, who are bringing Pet Supplies Plus to North Massapequa as part of their continued investment in the Long Island community. The Dastgirs, who grew up in a family of entrepreneurs, were inspired to open the store after recognizing a need for an easy-to-access, community-focused pet retailer in the area. Mubashar, who lives nearby in Bethpage, saw an opportunity to combine their business experience with their lifelong love of animals. The new store will create approximately 12 local jobs and marks another step in the brothers' growing portfolio of businesses across Long Island.

As community partners, Abbas and Mubashar Dastgir will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

"We grew up with pets, so this felt like a natural fit for us," said Mubashar Dastgir. "Being part of the community, we saw there wasn't really a go-to neighborhood spot for pet owners. We wanted to create something local, convenient and welcoming where people can stop in, get what they need and feel like they're part of something."

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, Abbas and Mubashar Dastgir will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, huge discounts, and more. The free Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers.

Beginning on Saturday, May 30 and continuing through Sunday, May 31, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, May 30 – Sunday, May 31 – Pet Supplies Plus will provide free self-serve pet washes. Neighbors can enjoy 40% off tropical fish & aquatic plants. Rewards members can earn a $10 reward (2,000 points) with any purchase of $30 or more. Neighbors have the chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value).

– Pet Supplies Plus will provide free self-serve pet washes. Neighbors can enjoy 40% off tropical fish & aquatic plants. Rewards members can earn a $10 reward (2,000 points) with any purchase of $30 or more. Neighbors have the chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value). Saturday, May 30 – Free scratch cards (up to $10 value) will be given to neighbors throughout the day, doors open at 9 a.m. Neighbors and their kids can enjoy a prize wheel all day and face painting from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Free scratch cards (up to $10 value) will be given to neighbors throughout the day, doors open at 9 a.m. Neighbors and their kids can enjoy a prize wheel all day and face painting from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31 – First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food, doors open at 10 a.m. Additional face painting from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and pup cups!

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "Massapequa" to 34653, or visit qkly.co/psp/massapequagiveaway.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus North Massapequa offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of North Massapequa, call (516) 744-6252, or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Allie Shust, Fishman Public Relations, (773) 849-3506 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus