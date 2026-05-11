Local Restaurant Veterans Host Grand Opening for Their Second Pet Supplies Plus Location in Rowlett May 16 and May 17

Neighborhood Pet Retailer Brings Best-Price Guaranteed Products, Grooming, Self-Wash Stations and Friendly Service to Local Pet Parents

ROWLETT, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, is now open in Rowlett. Located at 8809 Lakeview Pkwy., the store offers a wide selection of pet essentials for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, fish, and small animals, along with services including grooming, self-pet wash stations, and carry-out assistance.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners:

The Rowlett store is owned by local entrepreneurs and longtime business partners, Todd McEvoy and Alan Mann. After more than 30 years in the restaurant industry, including owning and operating multiple concepts, Mann recently sold his portfolio and partnered with McEvoy to pursue a more community-focused venture. The two first met while working in restaurants and built their careers around hospitality and customer service. They were drawn to Pet Supplies Plus for its neighborhood feel and hands-on, customer-first approach. Having opened their first location in Euless this past March, the Rowlett store marks the long-time business partners' second location in the greater DFW-area with plans to open additional locations in the future.

"We've built our careers around taking care of people, and this is really an extension of that, but for pets," said Mann. "Pet Supplies Plus gives us the opportunity to be part of the community on a more personal level, and Rowlett felt like the right place to continue growing."

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its new "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer). As community partners, McEvoy and Mann, will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

Grand Opening Celebration:

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, McEvoy and Mann will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, discounts, and more.

Beginning on Saturday, May 16 and continuing through Sunday, May 17, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, May 16 – Sunday, May 17 – Neighbors can enjoy 40% off tropical fish & aquatic plants. Rewards members can earn a $10 reward (2,000 points) with any purchase of $30 or more. Neighbors have the chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value).

– Neighbors can enjoy 40% off tropical fish & aquatic plants. Rewards members can earn a $10 reward (2,000 points) with any purchase of $30 or more. Neighbors have the chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value). Saturday, May 16 – Free scratch cards (up to $10 value) will be given to neighbors throughout the day, doors open at 9 a.m. Neighbors and their pets can enjoy free pup cups. There will also be gift card giveaways every hour throughout the day.

– Free scratch cards (up to $10 value) will be given to neighbors throughout the day, doors open at 9 a.m. Neighbors and their pets can enjoy free pup cups. There will also be gift card giveaways every hour throughout the day. Sunday, May 17 – First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food, doors open at 10 a.m. Neighbors and their pets can spin the prize wheel and enjoy pup cups!

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "rowlett" to 34653, or visit qkly.co/psp/rowlettgiveaway.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Rowlett offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions, and download the Pet Supplies Plus app via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Rowlett, call 214-440-2234 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com/store/tx/rowlett/4694-rowlett.

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

The Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers. Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Allie Shust, Fishman Public Relations, (773) 849-3506 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus