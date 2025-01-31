15 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jan 31, 2025, 06:02 ET
Including the world's most admired companies, chicken wing projections for the Big Game, and earnings from Big Tech companies and others.
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Fortune and Korn Ferry Reveal the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies List
The World's Most Admired Companies list highlights organizations most respected by their peers, with executives emphasizing financial stability, innovation, respected leadership, and expansion of global businesses.
- Universal Music Group and Spotify Strike New Multi-Year Agreement
Artists, songwriters and consumers will benefit from new and evolving offers, new paid subscription tiers, bundling of music and non-music content, and a richer audio and visual content catalog.
- Ahead of Valentine's Day, Knorr® and Tinder® Find Cooking is the Ultimate "Green Flag" to Make Your Dating Profile Stand Out
The reason why cooking is the ultimate green flag? Over half (56%) of singles say that cooking shows that they care. Others say that it is a sign of independence (55%), that the person can look after others (52%) and that they are thoughtful (52%).
- FDA approves Ozempic® (semaglutide) as the only GLP-1 RA to reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease
"This approval for Ozempic® allows us to more broadly address conditions within cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, which affects millions of adults and could have serious consequences if left untreated," said Anna Windle, PhD, Senior Vice President Clinical Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk.
- NASA's Asteroid Bennu Sample Reveals Mix of Life's Ingredients
Studies of rock and dust from asteroid Bennu delivered to Earth by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft have revealed molecules that, on our planet, are key to life, as well as a history of saltwater that could have served as the "broth" for these compounds to interact and combine.
- Frontier Airlines Confirms Compelling Proposal to Combine With Spirit Airlines
Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier, said, "As a combined airline, we would be positioned to offer more options and deeper savings, as well as an enhanced travel experience with more reliable service."
- Tripadvisor Launches All-New Trendcast Report on the Future of Travel
From 'Beauty Voyagers' scouring the globe for unique treatments, to those exploring 'Nano Neighborhoods' one block at a time, these trends map out the destinations, experiences, and motivations that are redefining the art of travel.
- Americans to Eat 1.47 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LIX
This figure represents an increase of 1.5 percent from last year's game, or about 20 million more wings. "Matthew McConaughey was right: Football is for food," said National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super.
- New Poll: As Trump Returns to Office, Americans Overwhelmingly Support Constitutional Boundaries and Wildfire Relief
As President Trump advances his agenda through executive orders, 74% of Americans, including 73% of Republicans, believe that President Trump should "always follow the Constitution, even if means he sometimes can't get things done," according to More in Common's January 2025 poll.
- Indian Motorcycle's All-New Sport Chief RT Combines New Custom-Inspired Componentry with Raw, Purpose-Built Performance
Answering the call from riders, Sport Chief RT delivers custom-inspired style straight from the factory. The all-new, all-weather Locking Rigid Saddlebags add sleek style and more than 10 gallons of practical storage, capable of fitting an entire set of riding gear, including boots, pants, a jacket and gloves.
- The Aerospace Corporation and Google Public Sector Join Forces to Revolutionize Space Weather Forecasting with AI
By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing, this partnership is expected to enable the prediction of geomagnetic storms days in advance, with unprecedented accuracy and speed.
- Nickelodeon Unveils First Original Animated Series for YouTube, Kid Cowboy
Debuting Friday, Jan. 24, the music-driven, Spanish language-infused series is produced by Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio, created by Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler, and executive produced by Wexler and 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan.
- From First Dates to Double Dates: OpenTable Declares That Valentine's Day 2025 Will Break All The Rules
"Valentine's Day dining has gone through a major vibe shift over the years, and this year sees a continuation of that, with couples, double dates and groups of friends planning to dine out for the occasion," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable.
- US Consumer Confidence Retreated in January
"All five components of the Index deteriorated but consumers' assessments of the present situation experienced the largest decline. Notably, views of current labor market conditions fell for the first time since September, while assessments of business conditions weakened for the second month in a row," said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.
- Celebrity Cruises Announces Launch of River Vacations and New Fleet that Will Sail the Most Iconic Rivers Beginning 2027
The brand has signed an initial order for 10 transformative ships that will take guests to historic cities on the world's most iconic rivers, launching in Europe.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season continued and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Meta, Boeing, IBM and Southwest Airlines.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
