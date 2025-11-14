15 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Including The Economist's "World Ahead 2026" issue, the opening of Netflix House Philadelphia, and acquisition updates from Treehouse Foods and Metsera.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Economist launches The World Ahead 2026-with rich countries living beyond their means, the risk of a bond-market crisis is growing
Commenting on this year's edition of The World Ahead, its editor, Tom Standage said, "2026 will be a year of uncertainty, as Donald Trump's reshaping of long-standing norms in geopolitics, diplomacy and trade continues to cause worldwide repercussions—and keeps the president in the global spotlight. But it also promises to be a year that tells us about where the world is heading."
- November Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll: 75% of Voters Oppose Government Shutdown, Up 5 pts. From September, While Congressional Approval Falls to Lowest in More Than One Year
Also part of the findings, President Donald Trump's approval rating dropped to a new low of 44%, 2 points down from September. Trump's job approval is highest on fighting crime in U.S. cities (49%) and immigration (47%), and lowest on handling inflation (39%) and tariffs and trade policy (40%).
- Netflix House Philadelphia is Now Open. Welcome to Our Home!
Fans can explore more than 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences inspired by some of our most popular shows and movies, including Wednesday, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Love Is Blind, KPop Demon Hunters, Bridgerton, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Is It Cake?, WWE Raw, Frankenstein and many more.
- Firehouse Subs® Launches Limited-Edition Gravy Extinguishers for Thanksgiving Turkey Emergencies
"Whether your turkey's overcooked, underwhelming, or on the edge of disaster, the Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher delivers a blast of flavor to save your feast. Best of all, every purchase helps equip the real heroes – first responders – with vital lifesaving tools," said Mike Vizza, Director of Communications at Firehouse Subs®.
- TreeHouse Foods and Investindustrial Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement for a Total Enterprise Value of $2.9 Billion
"Our agreement with Investindustrial, a leading European investor with a strong track record in food manufacturing and related sectors, will provide shareholders with immediate cash value, at a substantial premium," said Steve Oakland, Chairman, Chief Executive and President of TreeHouse Foods.
- Headspace for Cigna Healthcare Enhances Everyday Mental Health Support Through Self-Guided, Science Backed Resources
Through its industry-first collaboration with Headspace. Millions of Cigna Healthcare customers will benefit from exclusive digital features, such as custom content and seamless navigation to in-network clinicians for higher levels of care, in addition to Headspace's digital mental health app.
- Marriott International Announces Termination of Agreement with Sonder
Marriott International, Inc. announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. is no longer in effect due to Sonder's default. As a result, Sonder is no longer affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, and Sonder properties are not available for new bookings on Marriott's channels.
- PR Newswire Enhances Platform with AI-Powered Content Optimization
The updated platform includes tools that streamline the process of creating engaging and optimized content, including AI Readiness Analysis, Feature Story Amplification, AI-Powered Summaries and Traffic Source Analysis.
- Americans Likely to Tighten Their Belts this Holiday Season
According to The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey, the average US consumer intends to spend $990 on holiday-related purchases in 2025. That's down 6.9% from $1063 in 2024.
- Urban Outfitters Marks Its Annual Singles Day with 2025's Defining Moments and Artists and Celebrates with a One-Day Fan Giveaway
Known for collectible pressings and a carefully curated artist lineup, the 2025 drop includes releases by Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, The Marías, Addison Rae, Tate McRae, and more.
- The Salvation Army and Walmart Partner Once Again to Bring Joy and Hope to Families in Need This Holiday Season
Walmart is doubling down on its commitment to help fight hunger and provide hope to those facing hardship by matching customer donations through two special giving opportunities this holiday season.
- Maven Clinic Advances Maternity Product to Improve Birth Outcomes and Reduce Costs
The advancements to its maternity product introduce new AI-enabled population health capabilities that help identify pregnancy risks earlier, address complications like preeclampsia, and support families with babies in the NICU.
- Wingstop Sets Fall on Fire with Spicy Marg-Inspired Fiery Lime Flavor
Forget the dry turkey and egg nog, Wingstop is here with Fiery Lime – made for fans who want something bold, fiery and unexpected. Whether it's friendsgiving, a watch party or the pregame before a night out, Wingstop brings the heat that transforms any gathering into the moment.
- Teradar Introduces World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor to Redefine Automotive Safety for Cars, Trucks, and Autonomous Vehicles
Their chip technology is a radical leap forward for the global sensing market, providing up to 20 times the resolution of today's automotive radar. This signals a new era of high definition, "all-weather" vision and awareness for next generation vehicles and additional high-growth applications in defense, healthcare, and manufacturing.
- Pfizer and Metsera Enter into Merger Agreement Amendment; Metsera's Board of Directors Reaffirms Support of Merger with Pfizer
Under the amended agreement, Pfizer will acquire Metsera for up to $86.25 per share, consisting of $65.60 per share in cash and a contingent value right entitling holders to additional payments of up to $20.65 per share in cash. The Metsera Board of Directors has determined that the revised terms represent the best transaction for shareholders, both from the perspective of value and certainty of closing.
