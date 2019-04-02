16 Handles partners with DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections for new topping and delivery collaboration to pair with their new cashew milk, vegan soft serve.

As part of the collaboration, special flavors of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections will be available as toppings and for dessert delivery at select NYC 16 Handles locations in Chelsea , the East Village , Murray Hill , and Williamsburg . Guests at these locations will have four flavors to choose from on the toppings bar, including DŌ's signature vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cake Batter Cookie Dough, and Sugar Cookie Dough, as well as the delicious Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough topping pairing for the Nutty Banana Bread soft serve.

For ten years, 16 Handles has been named New York City's #1 frozen yogurt. The brand has always been ahead of the curve, branching out to include a variety of soft serve options, including sorbets, ice creams, gelatos, and Italian ices. Always innovating, 16 Handles wants everyone to be able to enjoy delicious soft serve and toppings, regardless of their dietary restrictions or choices. Expanding upon vegan and non-dairy options with first-of-its-kind cashew milk soft serve was a no-brainer, especially with recipes so craveable that customers will forget they're not eating ice cream.

This year, 16 Handles is releasing a line of vegan soft serve flavors developed with proprietary recipes and real, natural ingredients. Their latest cashew milk based flavor, Nutty Banana Bread, launched this March 16th. The new product line brings more options for the ever-growing vegan and dairy-alternative communities to 16 Handles shops. Handcrafted by the brand's lead chef with all-natural ingredients like cashews and coconuts, the flavors are free from additives like corn syrup or soy.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with DŌ and to be upgrading our toppings bar to serve up NYC's most delicious cookie dough to our customers all over the East Coast," says 16 Handles CEO and founder, Solomon Choi.

"We are so excited that 16 Handles is now offering even more of our gourmet cookie dough flavors!" says DŌ founder Kristen Tomlan. "Our Vegan Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle is the perfect compliment to the Banana Bread soft serve, and we know fans are going to go crazy over the new classic flavors that are rolling out!"

ABOUT 16 HANDLES

In 2008, 16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, they have expanded to over 30 locations. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers, including Trees for the Future to focus on environmental sustainability. Menu innovation is a part of 16 Handles' brand DNA, and their newest vegan flavors and toppings are just the latest in many new high quality, Artisan products from the brand's lead chefs.

ABOUT DŌ

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections is the world's first edible cookie dough confectionery founded by Kristen Tomlan. Her unique take on the formerly forbidden treat is a viral success and has inspired millions of customers worldwide, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, and Chrissy Teigen, to eat cookie dough just how the crave it -- straight out of the mixing bowl! Her flagship shop in New York City's Greenwich Village garners hours-long lines and has captured the attention of leading outlets including The New York Times, the TODAY show, People magazine, The Chew, O, The Oprah Magazine, and Food Network. Her brand has grown to include multiple retail outlets, a successful ecommerce business, multiple partnerships & product collaborations, The Cookie Dough AcaDŌmy, and an at-home safe-to-eat cookie dough mix!

Media Contact:

