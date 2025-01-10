16 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jan 10, 2025, 06:02 ET
Plus, press release highlights from CES 2025.
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- McDonald's New McValue Platform Is Finally Here
Fans can mix and match with the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer and fuel up for less with the popular $5 Meal Deal. The brand marks the moment by partnering with John Cena and gifting fans millions of dollars in entertainment, lifestyle promos.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 122,000 Jobs in December; Annual Pay was Up 4.6%
"The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Health care stood out in the second half of the year, creating more jobs than any other sector."
- Big Lots Closes Sale to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners
Bruce Thorn, Big Lots' President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to close this strategic transaction, which provides a framework to preserve thousands of jobs, maximize value, and maintain the Big Lots brand."
- Globally Renowned Investor and Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary Joining The People's Bid for TikTok
The bid aims to purchase TikTok's U.S. assets and rebuild the platform in a way that prioritizes the privacy of its 170 million American users.
- NASA to Explore Two Landing Options for Returning Samples from Mars
"Pursuing two potential paths forward will ensure that NASA is able bring these samples back from Mars with significant cost and schedule saving compared to the previous plan," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "These samples have the potential to change the way we understand Mars, our universe, and – ultimately – ourselves."
- Tripadvisor Reveals 2025's Must-Visit Destinations: Top Picks From Travelers Around the World This year Tripadvisor introduces two new subcategories; Solo Travel Destinations and a special sub-category in celebration of Tripadvisor's 25th anniversary honoring the Top Destinations of the Last 25 Years based on all time reviews.
- Ulta Beauty Teams Up with Instacart to Deliver Beauty in a Flash Nationwide
Beauty meets convenience with the largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer now available on Instacart for delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 1,400 stores.
- Nation's Top 300 Teen Scientists Selected for Achievements in STEM Innovation and Leadership in Nation's Oldest and Most Prestigious High School Competition
The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders.
- $5 Bowls with Five Choices: KFC® Debuts Hot New Lineup of Flavorful Bowls, Including Anticipated Return of Nashville Hot Sauce
Indulge your cravings with a hearty, warm, comforting bowl this winter for just $5 each, making your post-holiday wallet happy.
- Paramount and Comcast Announce Multi-Year Distribution Agreements
The multi-year deals feature ongoing carriage of Paramount's networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and more. Comcast subscribers will also retain access to Paramount's popular streaming services across Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+.
- Michael J. Fox Honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Biden presented Fox with the medal, which honors individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.
- Hyundai Vehicles Available to "Add to Cart" on Amazon Autos
Car buyers around the U.S. can browse, order and finance any new Hyundai vehicle through a participating Hyundai dealer directly on Amazon Autos, and schedule a pickup from the dealer.
- The Latest Innovation from CHIPS AHOY! Is…Not A Cookie?! Introducing New CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites - Bite-Sized Blondies to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Baked into a square shape with a soft and chewy texture inspired by a brownie, CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites, Blondie variety, are made with delicious, real chocolate chips and no high fructose corn syrup, offering an entirely reimagined CHIPS AHOY! experience.
- Buffalo thunders back as Zillow's hottest market for 2025
"Shoppers nationwide should see more options for sale than in recent years, along with slow and steady price growth. That's the good news. But both buyers and sellers should expect unpredictable mortgage rates," said Skylar Olsen, Zillow chief economist.
- Girl Scouts' 2025 Cookie Season Kicks Off Nationally, Helping Girls Across the Country Unbox Brighter Futures for Themselves
At the close of the 2025 cookie season, two beloved cookie flavors, Girl Scout S'mores® and Toast-Yay!®, will be retired.
- United Announces Accelerated Timeline for Starlink's Industry-Leading Connectivity in the Sky
The airline now expects to begin testing Starlink next month with the first commercial flight anticipated to take off this spring on a United Embraer E-175 aircraft. Ultimately, United will add Starlink to its entire fleet.
CES 2025
CES took over Las Vegas — and the wire — this week as companies from a range of industries shared news of their latest consumer technology innovations. From advances in mobility and AI to medtech, smart homes and much more, PR Newswire is here to help journalists and consumers keep track of the announcements tied to the consumer electronics tradeshow.
Here are just a few of the big CES press releases sent this week:
- What Not to Miss at CES 2025
- XREAL Announces Groundbreaking Collaborations at CES 2025
- EcoFlow Debuts AI-Powered OASIS at CES 2025, Maximizing Energy Savings and Extreme Weather Prep
- Sony Exhibits at CES® 2025
- Exclusive to CES 2025: Bird Buddy Goes Beyond Birds with New Wonder Nature Tech Product Announcement
Catch up on the latest CES 2025 announcements.
