170,000 Dev Hours Saved Through LinearB in 2023

LinearB caps 2023 with significant product, awards and company growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB , the pioneer in software delivery management solutions for engineering leaders, announces 2023 achievements and momentum within the industry. This year saw substantial expansion for LinearB across key metrics that underscore the value it provides to developers globally.

"In 2023, we helped thousands of dev teams increase efficiency and deliver greater business value. On average, users see a 47% decrease in cycle time within 120 days, resulting in over 170,000 hours saved for higher-value work that ultimately delivered over $23 billion in enterprise value," said Ori Keren, CEO and co-founder of LinearB. "This past year has shown us firsthand the incredible outcomes that are possible when technical organizations gain unparalleled visibility, control and automation over their software delivery process. As we enter 2024, our singular goal remains to help customers maximize velocity, quality and efficiency so they can build remarkable products that drive tremendous growth and business impact for their organizations."

In 2023, LinearB worked with over 500,000 developers, wrapping up the year with significant growth, including:

Helping teams save more than 170,000 developer hours

Integrating into more than 1.1M workflows

workflows 627k PRs supported by our platform

PRs supported by our platform Over 1500 teams using our new free DORA metrics

As software engineering best practices continue to evolve, the LinearB team identified metrics beyond traditional DORA — Deployment Frequency, Mean Lead Time for Changes, Mean Time to Recover, and Change Failure Rate — that can help teams understand the value and success of their work.

In an effort to help engineering leaders better map their R&D investments to business priorities and forecast their project deliverables with higher accuracy, LinearB created its free DORA Metrics dashboard, which provides users with access to not only DORA metrics but additional leading indicator metrics as well, including Merge Frequency and Pull Request Size, to better predict team performance and assess their Developer Experience (DX). Today, LinearB's DORA metrics dashboard is free to all users - the first and only company in software delivery intelligence to offer these metrics for free.

The company's podcast — Dev Interrupted — has firmly established itself as a top 1% podcast globally, with YoY growth of 28% and boasting nearly 350,000 total downloads. Additionally, the Dev Interrupted Substack experienced remarkable growth, with subscribers jumping to 16,0000 - a 2,300% increase over last year.

In 2023, LinearB has achieved significant recognition in the tech industry, garnering numerous awards across various categories. The company proudly holds the title of gold winner in the software and apps category of the Merit Awards. Additionally, LinearB's excellence was acknowledged with the Best DevOps Repo/GitOps Tool/Service award from DevOps Dozen and Best DevOps Collaboration Solution award from Tech Ascension.

LinearB has gained recognition on G2 in 2023, including landing as a Leader in the Software Development Analytics Tools Grid for the seventh time and being distinguished in G2's 2023 Fall Report as market leaders, mid-market leaders, small business leaders, Americas leaders, best support for mid-market and easiest to use for mid-market.

About LinearB

LinearB is the pioneer in software delivery management solutions, enabling engineering leaders to improve their team's operational efficiency and align R&D investments to business goals.

The LinearB platform goes beyond passive engineering metrics to build workflow automation that improves dev team performance. This results in automating the active improvement of engineering operations and translating R&D data into quantifiable business impact.

Over 3,000 engineering leaders worldwide trust LinearB to continuously improve their software delivery operations and provide insight into the business impact of R&D investments. To learn more, visit www.linearb.io .

Media Contact

BLASTmedia for LinearB

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE LinearB