LinearB Unveils New Impact Tracking for Generative AI Coding Tools and Accompanying AI Software Delivery Research Report

The 87% of R&D leaders that plan to adopt generative AI coding tools next year can now measure the ROI of those investments with LinearB

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB , the pioneer in software engineering intelligence solutions for engineering leaders, released its Measuring Impact: The GenAI Code Report today in conjunction with a new solution for R&D leaders to measure the impact of their own GenAI initiatives . The report provides data and insights from a survey of over 150 technical leaders worldwide, detailing how their organizations plan to measure the effects of Generative AI (GenAI) on their code using LinearB's new solution.

Understanding GenAI's effects on code creation and delivery is mission-critical, as these tools are poised to fundamentally reshape the role of software engineers. By the end of 2024, GenAI is projected to generate 1 in every 5 lines of code . Nearly every engineering team is thinking about how to implement GenAI into their processes, with many already investing in tools like GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer or Tabnine to kickstart this initiative.

"Engineering leaders know GenAI is already fundamentally changing software delivery life cycles," said Ori Keren , co-founder and CEO of LinearB. "Measuring AI code's tangible impact on software delivery through our free platform offering separates hype from reality and shows where AI tools truly move the needle for developer productivity and business outcomes."

LinearB is pairing their GenAI Impact Report with free how-to workshops to walk engineering leaders through how they can start measuring the impact of GenAI code with the LinearB platform, as well as providing a peek into the mindset of their peers. Key findings from the report include:

87% of organizations surveyed are likely to invest in a GenAI coding tool like GitHub Copilot in 2024. Currently, 71% are in some stage of adoption, from trials to full deployment.

Larger companies (101-250+) are roughly 25% more likely to rely on direct metrics vs. qualitative surveys to measure impact.

Writing new code and tests are the top use cases for early adopters. Assisting in code reviews and improving productivity become more important for mature users.

Risk perceptions around GenAI decrease as adoption grows, yet security remains the top concern for all.

The new GenAI measurement solution and Impact Report come on the heels of LinearB's 2023 momentum highlighting significant company growth and customer wins, including helping teams save more than 170,000 developer hours.

To begin measuring the ROI of your GenAI code initiative, you can sign up for LinearB's complimentary GenAI Code Impact workshops taking place on January 25th and January 30th or read the setup guide here .

