1761 Arts Celebrates a Year of Achievements & Asks for Support of its Core Mission

EAST ARLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1761 Arts empowers established artists and young people alike to explore their potential, discover purpose, and contribute meaningfully to the world around them through workshops, mentorships, community events, and artist residencies. The non-profit is part of the creative campus located at Old Mill Road in East Arlington, Vermont.

In addition to its development labs and annual "Create 4 Freedom" Essay and Poetry Contest, 1761 Arts focuses its efforts on multi-organizational community initiatives and artist residencies. This year, as part of its annual giving campaign, the non-profit has chosen to share a letter from one of its artists-in-residence, Benjamin Lerner, whose journey captures exactly what 1761 Arts stands for:

"When I arrived for my residency in 2019, I found my artistic home. It's rare to find an organization that lives up to its mission, but 1761 Arts is the real deal: a community environment where multi-disciplinary artistic initiatives are integrated with mentorship and supportive infrastructure.

At 1761 Arts, I was given the time and space to create, collaborate, and rediscover what it means to make something that matters.

I connected with students from Barrington Stage Company (BSC), interns from Northern Vermont University, and visiting artists from around the country. The spirit of togetherness has been present in everything I've been a part of, from my Wax Cylinder Day collaboration with the Audio Engineering Society and the Thomas Edison National Historical Park to my recent show at Barrington Stage Company (a concert that benefited three incredible organizations: BSC's New Works Program, George B. Crane Memorial Center, and Living in Recovery).

As someone who has lived the mission of 1761 Arts, I can tell you firsthand: when you invest in creativity, you invest in transformation. You invest in human connection. You invest in hope."

1761 Arts is now accepting end-of-year charitable donations. Your gift to 1761 Arts sustains more than workshops and residencies. It sustains a movement of positivity, creativity, and tradition.

