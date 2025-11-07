Musician and Recovery Advocate Benjamin Lerner Celebrates His 34th Birthday with the release of "Get Out While You Still Can" music video, filmed LIVE at Barrington Stage Company

EAST ARLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Mill Road Recording is thrilled to announce the release of a new music video by Benjamin Lerner of his song "Get Out While You Still Can" in honor of his 34th birthday today. The video showcases a live performance from the composer, rapper, writer, and recovery advocate's one-man show Benjamin Lerner: PERFORMER at Barrington Stage Company (BSC) and captures the raw energy, emotion, and artistry that have become hallmarks of his music. PERFORMER was not only a creative milestone—it was a philanthropic one. The benefit concert, which kicked off Recovery Month 2025, raised funds for three organizations at the heart of the Berkshire arts and recovery community: BSC's New Works Program, George B. Crane Memorial Center, and Living In Recovery.

Benjamin began his musical career as a classical piano prodigy, but faced the depths of addiction by his early twenties, struggling with IV fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine abuse. Now sober since June 13, 2016, he channels his experiences into music that merges classical composition with hip hop, creating music that is unexpected and singularly unique to him.

Over the past decade, Benjamin Lerner has shared his music and story with audiences both live and online, performing for institutions such as the National Academy of Medicine and The Aspen Institute, and making his Carnegie Hall debut in 2022 as part of the Indie Collaborative. His debut album, CLEAN (2020), along with the EPs KEEP MOVING FORWARD (2024) and RUN TOWARDS THE TRUTH (2025), chronicle his journey through addiction and recovery.

The release of the live performance video for "Get Out While You Still Can" coincides with Lerner's 34th birthday, turning the celebration into a moment of reflection on a life transformed. For Lerner, birthdays are not just milestones—they are reminders of the resilience, courage, and creativity that have carried him through his struggles to a life of purpose.

As a host of CLEAN Jams on 102.7 WEQX and the curator of an online recovery community of over 400,000 followers, Lerner continues to inspire through music, storytelling, and advocacy. With the third EP in his autobiographical recovery trilogy, DON'T QUIT BEFORE THE MIRACLE HAPPENS, and his second full-length album on the horizon, this birthday marks not only personal reflection, but the ongoing celebration of a creative life dedicated to hope, honesty, and human connection.

Watch "Get Out While You Still Can – LIVE at Barrington Stage" at: BenjaminLerner.com

