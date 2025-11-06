Old Mill Road Recording Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary

EAST ARLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Old Mill Road Recording proudly celebrates its 7th Anniversary — marking seven years of creative innovation and artistic collaboration.

Founded by Dr. Joshua Sherman and GRAMMY® Winning Engineer, Benjamin J. Arrindell, the state-of-the-art recording studio has grown from a bold dream into a nationally recognized creative hub, producing music and media projects that span every genre.

The destination recording studio is thoughtfully organized for comfort, flow, and versatility, providing the opportunity to record pristine sound while overlooking a breathtaking river view in the heart of the Green Mountains of Vermont. In-house GRAMMY® Award Winning engineer, Benjamin J. Arrindell, has 30+ years of experience recording and mixing for such notable artists as Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Mary J. Blige, Yolanda Adams, Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes, to name a few.

What began as a passion project—transforming an 18th Century structure into a 21st Century state-of-the-art recording studio—has become one of New England's most celebrated creative spaces. The studio's architectural and acoustic design was highlighted in MIX Magazine's June 2019 cover story and also featured in Sweet Notes, Sweetwater's magazine, as an example of visionary craftsmanship blending historic preservation with modern sound technology.

In January 2020, Old Mill Road Recording was honored with the NAMM TEC® Award for Best Studio Design Project. The Vermont-based studio, designed by Francis Manzella, celebrated its victory alongside industry legends Joni Mitchell and Herbie Hancock, marking a defining moment in the studio's journey from local vision to national recognition.

That same year, journalist John Gray created a feature story for WXXA-FOX 23 and WTEN-ABC News about the history of East Arlington and the creation of Old Mill Road Recording — a segment that went on to earn an EMMY® nomination, further solidifying the studio's national profile.

Beyond the accolades, Old Mill Road Recording has become a creative home for artists whose work inspires, uplifts, and connects. Among its proudest collaborations are the production of TONY® Award winner Lillias White's debut studio album, Get Yourself Some Happy! And Benjamin Lerner's CLEAN Campain. Through his music, CLEAN column, social media presence, and CLEAN Jams weekly radio show on WEQX, Benjamin has become a leading voice for addiction recovery, using music to change lives. It is a mission Old Mill Road is proud to support.

In addition to its impressive roster of clients (including Netflix, 20th Century Studios, Penguin Random House, The History Channel, and Blumhouse Productions), Old Mill Road Recording has built a legacy of mentorship and collaboration. From partnering with the Audio Engineering Society and Thomas Edison National Historical Park for "Wax Cylinder Day," to hosting internships for Vermont State University students under Grammy-winning engineer Brian Warwick and mentoring young performers from Barrington Stage Company's Musical Theater Cohort, Old Mill Road is committed to preserving music heritage and building the sounds of the future.

"We've seen this studio become a place where art and purpose meet—where every project, from a Broadway cast album to a local songwriter's debut, is a chance to create something meaningful. We're grateful to everyone who helped make the first seven years an incredible journey–and we look forward to working with talented artists on groundbreaking projects."

For more, visit: OldMillRoadRecording.com

