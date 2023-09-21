17th Annual Invest in Others Awards Honor Financial Advisors for Philanthropy

Awards Presented in Person at Gala in Boston on September 20

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") presented five awards to financial advisors committed to giving back to their communities during its 17th annual Invest in Others Awards Gala in Boston on September 20, 2023.

The Invest in Others (IiO) Awards program, which includes five categories, honors financial advisors who volunteer their time and talents to support nonprofits helping to make a difference in the lives of others. Top gala sponsors included Apollo, Cetera Financial Group, Commonwealth Financial Network, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill Lynch, MFS, Morgan Stanley, Natixis Investment Managers, Osaic, and Private Advisor Group.

This year, the charities supported by winners named in four of the five award categories received a $60,000 grant from Invest in Others. Invest in Others honored the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award with a $100,000 grant to their designated charity. In addition, 10 finalists received donations of $25,000 to each of their charities, and 75 honorable mentions received donations of $2,000 each to their charities.

By award category, the winners are:

Catalyst Award : Brady Murray of Capstone Partners in Highland, Utah , for his work with RODS Heroes.

: of Capstone Partners in , for his work with RODS Heroes. Community Service Award : Cristen Morgan of Lake Norman Financial Group, Inc. in Cornelius, N.C. , for her work with Hope House Foundation.

: of Lake Norman Financial Group, Inc. in , for her work with Hope House Foundation. Emerging Impact Award : Anasuya Kabad Meyer of Jaykay Wealth Advisors in Houston, Texas , for her work with Daya Inc.

: of Jaykay Wealth Advisors in , for her work with Daya Inc. Volunteer of the Year Award : Carl Bailey of Bailey & Beatty Financial Services, LLC in Danbury, Conn. , for his work with Danbury Grassroots Academy.

: of Bailey & Beatty Financial Services, LLC in , for his work with Danbury Grassroots Academy. Lifetime Achievement Award: Paul Martel of YHB Investment Advisors in West Hartford, Conn. , for his work with Partners for Andean Community Health Inc.

"The 2023 Invest in Others honorees are clearly improving and changing the lives of those in need," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director & President of Invest in Others. "I was in awe of the palpable energy in the room as we gathered to recognize these extraordinary professionals and their charitable work. It's truly a privilege to honor and support their admirable efforts and the example they exhibit for the financial services industry."

To learn more about the honorees and their charitable work, visit investinothers.org/awards/ and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

Since 2006, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 500 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $5 million to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans, and more.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

