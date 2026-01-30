18 Entrepreneurs Open Independent Coffee Shops in 2025 with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

New shops in 12 states launched through 7 Steps to Success consulting program from award-winning roaster

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, 18 entrepreneurs across 12 states launched new independent coffee shops rooted in quality, connection and community. Each shop started with hands-on support through the 7 Steps to Success consulting program from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea—a proven roadmap for first-time coffee entrepreneurs.

From repurposed family landmarks to mission-driven startups, the new shops reflect a wide range of owners and business models. Despite their differences, all share a common foundation: training, planning and support from Crimson Cup.

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program has launched over 300 locally owned coffee shops in 37 states.
Stitch Coffee in Canton, Georgia, is one of 18 independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.
Commando Coffee in Amherst, Ohio, is one of 18 independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.
Main Ground Coffee in Groveport, Ohio, is one of 18 independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.
Gina's Gelato and Java in Parma Heights, Ohio, is one of 18 independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.
The Nook Coffee Bar in London, Ohio, is one of 18 independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.
Red Otter Coffee in Kenmore, New York, is one of 18 independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.
"We're proud to help these passionate entrepreneurs realize their dreams," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "They prove that you don't need prior experience to start a coffee business as long as you have the right guidance."

Main Ground Coffee: A Family Legacy Reimagined

In Groveport, Ohio, Avery Ward opened Main Ground Coffee in the former site of his family's longtime Italian restaurant and his grandfather's grocery store. "These truly are our main grounds—our stomping grounds," said Ward. With support from Crimson Cup, he transformed the historic space into a cozy, modern café praised for its craft drinks and local roots.

Stitch Coffee: Family, Faith and Local Flavor in Georgia

Canton, Georgia, welcomed Stitch Coffee in February. Run by the Hickey family, the café honors the region's cotton mill heritage and their personal mission of "stitching" the community together. After opening their first shop in New Jersey with Crimson Cup, they returned to the 7 Steps program for their Georgia launch.

"Our vision is to connect people with kindness, and Crimson Cup helped us bring that to life," said co-owner Dave Hickey.

Commando Coffee Co.: Service Meets Community in Amherst, Ohio

Veteran-owned Commando Coffee Co. opened in Amherst, Ohio, with a mission to support military families and create a space for reflection and connection. Owners Stephen and Genevieve Long renovated the former Sandstone Coffee into a community-focused café with military-themed drinks and a wall honoring veterans.

"I didn't know much about the coffee business, but I didn't have to do it alone," said Stephen Long. "Crimson Cup was in the trenches with us".

The 12 new coffee shops that opened in 2025 include:

  • Main Ground Coffee – Groveport, Ohio
  • Stitch Coffee – Canton, Ga.
  • Gina's Gelato & Java – Cleveland, Ohio
  • Red Otter Coffee – Lockport, N.Y.
  • The Nook Coffee Bar – London, Ohio
  • Horizons Coffee Bar – Bastrop, Texas
  • 870 Coffee Co. – Elizabeth, Ark.
  • Drip 'n Sip – Hampton, Va.
  • Connect Cafe – Chillicothe, Ohio
  • The Coffee Shop – Richmond, Ohio
  • State Street Coffee & Ice Cream – Elberta, Ala.
  • Bridge House Cafe – Fayetteville, Calif.

Six Existing Shops Expanded Their Business in 2025

Crimson Cup also helped established customers expand their businesses, opening six additional locations. These expansions underscore the long-term success of the 7 Steps to Success program in helping owners grow their business over time.

Shops that launched additional locations in 2025 include:

  • New Grounds Coffee House, Plain City, Ohio
  • The Well Coffee House – Tremont, Mass.
  • Bing's Bake & Brew – Elkton, Md.
  • Blackhawk Coffee & Kitchen – McHenry, Md.
  • Iron Wolf Coffee House – Mid America Tech Campus, Wayne, Okla.
  • Hawthorne Tree Drive Thru, Carlinville, Il.

These growth stories demonstrate Crimson Cup's long-term commitment to its partners, walking beside them from startup to second store and beyond.

Award-Winning Coffee, Step-by-Step Support

Since 1991, Crimson Cup has helped more than 300 entrepreneurs open independent shops in 37 states. Its 7 Steps to Success program—based on Ubert's book of the same name—guides new owners through location selection, budgeting, training, marketing, operations and more.

"Opening a coffee shop doesn't have to be overwhelming," Ubert said. "We walk alongside new owners to help them succeed."

All 15 new shops serve Crimson Cup's ethically sourced, award-winning coffee roasted in Columbus, Ohio.

Start Your Coffee Journey

Entrepreneurs interested in starting or growing a coffee shop can explore Crimson Cup's Coffee Shop Startup Kit or contact 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or 1-888-800-9224.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

