New State Street Coffee and Ice Cream Brings Elberta Community Together

The shop is owned by Candice Bass and Brett, Robert and Drew Harrison, who also operate a construction company with deep roots in the area. When the team realized they didn't need their entire downtown building for office space, they turned to the community for ideas.

"We asked what people wanted, and the response was clear," said Grace Mathis, assistant and team member. "Elberta needed a place to hang out, get a good cup of coffee, and enjoy something sweet."

With support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea's 7 Steps to Success program, the families launched an independent café serving everything from handcrafted lattes to scoops in 24 different flavors.

Craft Drinks and Signature Scoops

Coffee lovers can choose from a full menu of lattes, espressos, cold brews and blended drinks made with beans from Crimson Cup, a specialty roaster based in Ohio. Signature offerings include the Sandy Creek Latte — a vanilla and caramel blend served hot, iced or frozen.

The ice cream counter features scooped and soft-serve options, plus Sweet Layers, a customizable parfait with any flavor combination.

Built for Elberta, by Elberta

Guests can grab a seat in the lounge, catch up with a friend or take a break between errands. A larger space in the back is being prepared for events such as local markets and pop-ups.

"There aren't many places like this in Elberta," said Mathis. "We want State Street to be the kind of spot people feel part of."

Giving Back Through Every Sip and Scoop

Beginning this month, State Street will partner with the Benjamin Thomas Werner Foundation, a nonprofit focused on fentanyl and drug abuse awareness. A featured ice cream flavor each month will raise funds, with 50 percent of proceeds going to support the foundation's community work.

Following Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success

New to the coffee industry, the families behind State Street leaned on Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success, a nationally recognized program that has helped launch more than 300 independent shops across the U.S.

"Crimson Cup has been incredibly helpful," said Bass. "Their support gave us the confidence to move forward and do this the right way."

The program includes business planning, barista training, marketing support and ongoing consulting — all tailored to entrepreneurs starting independent coffee shops.

Words of Encouragement for Other Coffee Entrepreneurs

Bass encourages others considering entrepreneurship to take the leap — and be patient. "Everything takes time, but it all comes together in the end," she said.

Visit State Street Coffee and Ice Cream

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 24893 State Street in Elberta. For specials and updates, follow State Street Coffee and Ice Cream on Facebook.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com .

