Celebrating Longevity: Crimson Cup Honors Six Coffee Shops for Milestone January Anniversaries

"Helping local entrepreneurs bring their coffee shop dreams to life, and watching them thrive, is why we do what we do," said Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. "We're honored to celebrate the dedication and impact these owners continue to make in their communities."

January Anniversaries in the Spotlight

Crimson Cup is proud to recognize the following shops for their continued success:

Smoky Mountain Espresso – Sevierville, Tenn. (8 years, opened Jan. 18, 2018)

Second Chances Recovery & Retail Store – Poteau, Okla. (7 years, opened Jan. 18, 2019)

The Village Brew – Piketon, Ohio (5 years, opened Jan. 29, 2021)

Mocha & Mini – Albert Lea, Minn. (4 years, opened Jan. 7, 2022)

Shawnee Station Coffee House – Lima, Ohio (4 years, opened Jan. 21, 2022)

Walnut Street Coffee and Deli – Oskaloosa, Kansas (3 years, opened Jan. 13, 2023)

These milestones underscore the local business owners' commitment to quality, connection, and community.

Crimson Cup's Growing Legacy

Since 1991, Crimson Cup has supported over 300 entrepreneurs in opening successful coffee shops. Today, over 200 independent cafés across 37 states serve as proof of the program's staying power, with 70% of partner shops operating for five years or more.

The foundation begins with Greg Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee. From financial planning and location strategy to product sourcing and barista training, this guide sets the groundwork for sustainable business success.

Highlighting an Eight-Year Journey in Tennessee

Smoky Mountain Espresso, now celebrating its eighth year, exemplifies how dedication and expert support can craft a destination-worthy coffee shop. Founders Michael and Karen Williams partnered with Crimson Cup to bring their vision to life—despite having no previous experience in coffee.

"Crimson Cup offered everything we needed—service, expertise, quality, and thorough help," said Michael Williams. "I wouldn't have opened a shop without them."

The couple, also owners of a Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt franchise, envisioned a warm, inviting coffee shop with high standards and hometown charm. Their menu features a mix of espresso classics, cold brews, fruit smoothies, teas, and signature drinks like the Smoky Mountain Mocha Freeze—a sweet blend of white chocolate, caramel, and espresso.

Recognized by Yelp as Sevierville's top coffee shop and boasting over 800 five-star Google reviews, Smoky Mountain Espresso has become a local favorite. Visit them at 1259 Middle Creek Road.

Make 2026 the Year You Brew Up Your Dream

Thinking about opening your own coffee shop? Crimson Cup's Coffee Shop Startup Kit makes it simple to start:

Seven Steps to Success book by Greg Ubert





book by Greg Ubert Ready-to-use business plan templates





Award-winning coffee samples





One-on-one consulting with industry experts

"If 2026 is your year to launch, let's make it happen," said 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton. Call 888-800-9224 or email [email protected] to take the first step.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer ® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea