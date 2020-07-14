18 Leidos Employees Selected for 25th Annual Women of Color in STEM Awards

RESTON, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced 18 employees – the largest cohort in company history – will be recognized at the 2020 Women of Color STEM conference and awards this fall in Detroit, Mich. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and development of female professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Two Leidos honorees, Regina Cer and Audrey Lambert, will be honored with the Technology Rising Star award. This recognizes women with under 15 years in the workforce who are helping to shape technology for the future.

Additional Leidos employees will receive the Technology All-Star award. This identifies women from mid-level to advanced career stages who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and their communities. This honor will be bestowed on Leidos employees Stephanie Alley, Surafiel Berek, Rita Chavez, Candace Ellerbe, Donna Jones, Nicole Mathern, Sandra McDaniel, Vasu Peterson, Vanessa Smith, Letisha Spaulding-Smith, Melissa Strohmeyer, DeChanta Walker, Josina Woodruff and Arlene York.

Also being recognized are Dr. Carol Brevett with the Outstanding Technical Contribution in Industry award and Dr. Rayna Matsuno with the Professional Achievement in Industry award.

"All of us at Leidos are proud to have so many outstanding women honored for their contributions to our company and their communities," said Paul Engola, Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer & Head of Business Partnerships. "Our business remains committed to inclusion, diversity and empowering our employees to succeed. We celebrate this year's awardees for their work in advancing technology, closing the talent gap and serving as important STEM role models."

