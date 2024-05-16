18-Wheeler vs. Motorcycle Collision Injures Archie Sharp on I-40 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on the incident involving Archie Sharp, who was injured in an 18-wheeler accident on April 24, 2024, around 10:45 p.m. along Interstate 40 in Amarillo, TX .

Details About the Amarillo Truck Accident:

The crash occurred off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Airport Boulevard. Archie Justin Sharp, 33, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle along I-40 when the accident happened. Initial reports suggest that an 18-wheeler changed lanes at an allegedly unsafe time, colliding with Sharp and causing the motorcycle to lose control. Subsequently, the motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck. The 18-wheeler reportedly fled the scene following the collision.

As a result of the accident, Sharp sustained serious injuries. There were no other confirmed injuries reported. Currently, there is no information on whether authorities have located the runaway truck.

