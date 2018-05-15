180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement

These 15 students have persevered and recognized their full potential, overcoming obstacles and academic challenges to ultimately perform on or near grade level. The 180 Student Awards honor these learners for their outstanding achievements inside and outside the classroom, and the great strides they've made toward college and career readiness.

Below is the complete list of 2018 180 Student Award winners.

For READ 180:

Wyatt Angeli , Grade 5, Grays Woods Elementary School, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania

, Grade 5, Grays Woods Elementary School, Natalie Shyanne Snipes , Grade 6, Copper Beech Elementary School, Glenside, Pennsylvania

, Grade 6, Copper Beech Elementary School, Lessly Bazaldua , Grade 8, Aragon Middle School, Houston, Texas

, Grade 8, Aragon Middle School, Trevor German , Grade 8, Reed Academy, Springfield, Missouri

, Grade 8, Reed Academy, Madison Moore , Grade 8, Fred L. Thompson Junior High School, Bakersfield, California

, Grade 8, Fred L. Thompson Junior High School, Daniel Rolon , Grade 8, William Davies Middle School , Mays Landing, New Jersey

, Grade 8, , Elijah Jones , Grade 9, Hanford Joint Union High School , Hanford, California

, Grade 9, , Estania Philemond , Grade 9, Henry County High School, McDonough, Georgia

, Grade 9, Henry County High School, John Mensik , Grade 12, Southland College Preparatory Charter High School, Richton Park, Illinois

For MATH 180:



Bryce Kingfisher , Grade 5, Monte Vista Elementary School, Murrieta, California

, Grade 5, Monte Vista Elementary School, Angelina Crawford , Grade 7, Gillette Road Middle School, Cicero, New York

, Grade 7, Gillette Road Middle School, Jorge Garcia-Aguirre , Grade 8, Cloverdale Middle School, Little Rock, Arkansas

For System 44:



Erik Millan Guadarrama , Grade 3, Alston-Bailey Elementary School, Summerville, South Carolina

, Grade 3, Alston-Bailey Elementary School, Bianca Grant , Grade 5, Cole Canyon Elementary School, Murrieta, California

, Grade 5, Cole Canyon Elementary School, Ian Osborne , Grade 7, South Middle School, Joplin, Missouri

"These students have made impressive strides, both academically and personally, often in the face of challenges and obstacles," said Matthew Mugo Fields, general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions at HMH. "We are honored to recognize these remarkable students, as well as the dedicated educators who continue to push them toward success. We can't wait to see what the future holds for them as they continue on their learning journeys."

Student winners were carefully selected by an HMH committee based on several factors, including teacher recommendations, student statements and video submissions, as well as data demonstrating reading or math growth according to the Lexile® or Quantile® framework. Each winner will receive a prize, and the student's school district will receive HMH educational materials.

To learn more about the 15 2018 180 Student Award winners, please visit the READ 180 Community page.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

