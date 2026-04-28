1840 & Company Accelerates U.S. Innovation by Bridging the Tech Talent Shortage with Global Teams

Despite ongoing layoffs in the U.S. tech industry, demand for niche roles like AI engineers and cybersecurity analysts continues to soar, creating a widening skills gap. 1840 & Company is addressing this paradox with near-shore and offshore staffing solutions that offer speed, cost efficiency, and access to top-tier global talent.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite recent layoffs across the U.S. technology sector, demand for highly specialized roles such as AI engineers, cybersecurity analysts, and cloud architects, continues to outpace supply. The urgency of the issue is underscored by recent labor news:

1840 & Company

Tech Layoffs vs. Skills Gap: Despite layoffs at Cisco (221 jobs), Meta (AI freeze), and Oracle (300+ jobs), demand for AI, machine learning, and cloud roles continues to rise sharply. (1,2,3)

Despite layoffs at Cisco (221 jobs), Meta (AI freeze), and Oracle (300+ jobs), demand for AI, machine learning, and cloud roles continues to rise sharply. Cybersecurity Shortfall: U.S. organizations can fill just 83% of open cybersecurity roles, which take 20% longer to hire, leaving companies exposed to rising cyber threats. (4,5)

"These opposing workforce trends and the deepening skills gap threaten innovation, speed to market, and business resilience," said Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO & Founder of 1840 & Company, a global workforce solutions firm.

A Recruiting Conundrum

These trends reveal a structural mismatch: Many displaced workers lack the niche skills businesses urgently need, yet those roles often remain unfilled. DiGiorgio sees this firsthand: nearly one-third of 1840 & Company clients are CEOs and founders urgently seeking specialized IT talent.

"Speed matters," said DiGiorgio. "When critical tech roles go unfilled, it slows product launches, weakens defenses, and risks competitive standing. Nearshore and offshore workforce solutions ensure that companies—even startups and small to mid-market firms—can access the right talent quickly and cost-effectively."

The Skills-Based Training Advantage

DiGiorgio explained that many emerging markets have invested heavily in STEM education and partnerships with tech companies to prioritize a skills-based workforce over academics. "Mexico, India, and the Philippines have built training pipelines with global IT firms. Governments in these regions often subsidize training in critical tech sectors to attract foreign investment — giving offshore candidates an edge."

While global staff outsourcing was once about lower wages and cost savings, it's now about finding the right skills and expanding ideas of when and how people work, as well as speedier recruiting. DiGiorgio has found that near and offshore staffing addresses a critical business challenge: It bridges the specialized skills gap by finding highly trained, English-speaking professionals across English-speaking professionals with skills and training in software development, cybersecurity, AI and other tech specialties.

Benefits of Nearshore and Offshore Teams:

Faster Time-to-Hire: Quickly match skills to business needs, reducing delays in product launches.

Quickly match skills to business needs, reducing delays in product launches. Cost Efficiency: Access global talent without local wage inflation.

Access global talent without local wage inflation. Scalable Solutions: Easily adjust workforce size based on project demands.

Easily adjust workforce size based on project demands. Skills-Based Hiring: Prioritize capabilities over credentials, tapping into a larger, more specialized talent pool.

"Talent in nearshore/offshore regions often adapt faster because their education systems support training based on skills that are in the highest global demand, while traditional higher education in that states is slower to respond to business needs," DiGiorgio said. "We can leverage these global talent hubs to connect companies with workers who already have practical, job-ready skills, not just academic credentials."

Global Reach to Fill Niches

Operating in 150+ countries, 1840 & Company connects companies with highly skilled, English-speaking professionals across custom software engineering, consulting, cybersecurity, UX design, AI architecture, data analytics, and more. Unlike working with the gig economy workforce, 1840 delivers full-time, committed employees who align with a client's long-term goals.

This model allows small and midsized businesses to compete with large enterprises for scarce talent, bridging the global skills gap without sacrificing quality or speed. "The shift to skills-based hiring has changed the game," added DiGiorgio. "Businesses no longer have to rely solely on local pipelines or traditional degree requirements. With the right global partners, they can secure specialized talent on demand—driving growth while controlling costs."

About 1840 & Company

Bryan DiGiorgio, Founder and CEO of 1840 & Company gravitated to the year 1840 when defining the company he created. A world previously stunted by disconnection and scarcity suddenly launched towards rapid growth never before seen in history. It correlated to his mission and innovative business model. 1840 & Company is a revolutionary global business process outsourcing and staffing provider headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. From pre-seed to post-IPO, they help to grow companies of all sizes solve significant staffing and skills shortfalls within a global competency model. With flexible hiring options via traditional outsourcing, nearshore/offshore staffing, and global RPO for direct placement, 1840 delivers all-in-one, comprehensive solutions tailored to a company's needs. They operate in scale from more than seven countries with the ability to hire in 150 different countries. 1840 & Company has been recognized as a top 10 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) firm by HR Outlook Magazine. 1840 & Company – revolutionizing the way we work. 1840 & Company: Revolutionizing the Way We Work

For more information, visit 1840 & Company.

References:

Medina, Madilynne. "Bay Area Tech Titan Announces Mass Layoffs Just after Soaring Revenue Report." SFGate, 20 Aug. 2025, tech/article/bay-area-tech-titan-announces-layoffs-strong-20826542.php?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Meta Reportedly Freezes Its AI Hiring Spree amid Wider Restructuring." MarketWatch, 21 Aug. 2025, Meta reportedly freezes its AI hiring spree amid wider restructuring. "Oracle Cuts Hundreds of Jobs as AI Push Continues." TechRadar, 18 Aug. 2025. Oracle AI push sees hundreds of workers cut | Crist, Carolyn. "Skills Shortage Persists in Cybersecurity Despite Decade of Hiring." HR Dive, 16 Oct. 2024. HR Dive, hrdive.com/news/skills-shortage-persists-in-cybersecurity-despite-hiring/729988/?utm_source=chatgpt.com. Sabin, Sam. "Future of Cybersecurity." Axios, 3 June 2025. Axios Newsletters, newsletters/axios-future-of-cybersecurity-cbbd9cb0-3caf-11f0-882c-a323f60db9d9?utm_source=chatgpt.com.

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