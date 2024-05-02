WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1863 Ventures proudly announces that our esteemed Founder and General Partner, Melissa L. Bradley, has been honored with the prestigious John Carroll Award. The accolade was presented during the 72nd Annual John Carroll Weekend at the Royal Dublin Society in Dublin, Ireland on April 20, 2024.

Melissa Bradley, a trailblazer in the entrepreneurial community and a distinguished alumna of Georgetown University, has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing New Majority entrepreneurs. Under her leadership, 1863 Ventures has become a pivotal platform, propelling small businesses from high potential to high growth. Her expertise is further evidenced by her roles on the board of Eat the Change, and as a trustee of the Nathan Cummings Foundation. Additionally, Melissa contributes her insights to several influential groups including the Milken Institute DEI in Asset Management Initiative and the Goldman Sachs' One Million Black Women Advisory Council.

1863 Ventures Founder and General Partner Melissa Bradley, Honored with Prestigious John Carroll Award Post this

Created in 1950 by the Georgetown University Alumni Association, the John Carroll Awards are bestowed annually to select graduates who exemplify outstanding service to their community and dedication to the university. The awards celebrate individuals who, through their achievements, uphold the prestigious legacy of Georgetown's founder, reflecting greatly upon the university.

Bradley's academic role as a Professor of the Practice at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University further underscores her commitment to education and mentorship in entrepreneurship. Her accolades include the Entrepreneurship Faculty Excellence Award, the Joseph F. LeMoine Award for Undergraduate and Graduate Teaching Excellence, the Peter W. Gonzalez, Jr. Award for Excellence in Adjunct Faculty Teaching, and The Ideas Worth Teaching Award from the Aspen Institute.

This year's John Carroll Weekend offered over 1,000 alumni and guests a rich program featuring tours, lectures, and exclusive receptions in Dublin, providing a unique opportunity to connect with fellow alumni and thought leaders.

1863 Ventures invites all who aspire to learn from Melissa Bradley to join us at our upcoming Founder to CEO Summit . This event will provide invaluable insights into transitioning from entrepreneurial vision to executive leadership, guided by one of the most respected voices in the industry.

For more information about Melissa Bradley, 1863 Ventures , or to register for the upcoming summit, please visit our website or contact our communications team at [email protected]

