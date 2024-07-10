1890 Nebraska & Nebraska Athletics Announce 'Big Red Preview' Open Football Practice

LINCOLN, Neb., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1890 Nebraska—the official name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective of Nebraska Athletics—and Husker Football are pleased to announce Big Red Preview, an evening practice open to the public on Saturday, August 3.

Big Red Preview will give Husker fans a rare opportunity to attend a Husker Football practice at Memorial Stadium before the season kicks off on August 31 vs. the UTEP Miners. Fall camp is set to begin three days prior on July 31, and the team will show off the work they're putting in as they prepare for the 2024 season.

1890 Nebraska—the official name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective of Nebraska Athletics—and Husker Football are pleased to announce Big Red Preview, an evening practice open to the public on Saturday, August 3. Big Red Preview will give Husker fans a rare opportunity to attend a Husker Football practice at Memorial Stadium before the season kicks off on August 31 vs. the UTEP Miners.

Ticket Pricing & Availability

Gates for the Big Red Preview event will open at 6:00 p.m. with practice expected to begin around 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets for the event are $25 each and all tickets will be mobile. Seating for the Big Red Preview will be general admission.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to 1890 to support Nebraska student-athletes across all Nebraska Athletics programs. NIL positively impacts student-athletes' lives and helps Nebraska coaches recruit and retain the best possible talent.

"We're excited to work with Nebraska Athletics and Husker Football in hosting the Big Red Preview," said 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott. "This will be a great opportunity for Husker fans to take in a summer evening football practice with friends and family while supporting NIL initiatives for our amazing student-athletes."

About 1890 Nebraska

1890 Nebraska is a name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective founded to support NIL initiatives for Nebraska student-athletes. Founders Tom and Shawn Peed fully fund the collective's operating expenses, so fans can rest assured that 100% of their contributions go directly to student-athletes. 1890 offers two options for all contributors: The 1890 Initiative and The 1890 Foundation.

The 1890 Initiative. Contributions to the 1890 Initiative are now eligible to earn Huskers Athletic Fund priority points, merchandise, Husker memorabilia, and exclusive access to Husker experiences. Nebraska Athletics uses Huskers Athletic Fund priority points for season ticket upgrades and to fulfill postseason and away contest ticket requests.

The 1890 Foundation. The 1890 Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) entity, meaning your contributions may be tax-deductible. Donations to the Foundation support local charities and other 501(c)(3) organizations, providing valuable NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

How to Choose? Both options directly support our student-athletes and contribute to their success. The 1890 Foundation is ideal for those looking to decline priority points in exchange for tax-deductible contributions and community engagement, while The 1890 Initiative offers exclusive membership perks.

SOURCE 1890 Initiative