1931 Bentley 8 Litre Named Best of Show at the 69th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

As the golden ribbon was placed upon the windshield alongside ribbons garnered for the car's class win and completion of the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance, Sir Michael expressed his gratitude for the award and the car.

"The Centennial of Bentley may have played a role in this award," he said, "but the 8 Litre is the ultimate W. O. Bentley–era automobile. This is the car that represents Bentley at its finest, and I have been very fortunate to have a car that has this elegance and finish, and that the Pebble Beach Concours feels is worthy."

Sir Michael hopes and imagines W. O. Bentley was looking down on the 18th fairway at Pebble Beach, feeling proud of his accomplishment and his company's centennial celebration. "This is a high I have not known before," he said.

"This Bentley exudes strength and confidence, and that translates into elegance," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "Yes, this is a fast, strong, sturdy car, but it also has perfect proportions, a stunning stance, and a boldness that draws you to it. When you drive it, it does everything you ask of it."

On this occasion, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance raised more than $2 million for charity. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit more than 80 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.

The 70th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will take place on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and will celebrate 70 years of Pebble Beach Concours Best of Show winners, Pininfarina, and Porsche 917s. For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net .

