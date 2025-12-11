Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Announces Charity Giving Challenge

Double Your Impact:

Help Us Raise $5 Million in 2026 and Surpass $50 Million in Lifetime Charitable Giving

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is pleased to announce a challenge grant that promises to match up to $1 million in donations to our Concours charities, an opportunity that brings us closer to achieving two major milestones in 2026: raising $5 million in a single year and surpassing $50 million in total charitable giving for our 75th Celebration.

Pebble Beach Concours Chairman Sandra Button presents longtime entrant and donor, Tom Peck, with a gold pin to recognize his generous efforts to help the Concours reach a record amount of charity donations. (Photo: Sherman Chu/Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance)

This remarkable match is made possible by longtime entrant and donor Tom Peck, who has pledged to match all gifts of $50,000 or more, dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. With your support, this challenge has the potential to unlock $2 million in impact, propelling us toward our most ambitious fundraising goal to date.

The challenge comes on the heels of a historic year, with a record-breaking $4 million raised in 2025—a testament to the ever-growing generosity of our treasured car community. This momentum positions us to reach—and potentially exceed—the most ambitious annual fundraising goal in Concours history.

"As we approach our 75th anniversary, this challenge offers an extraordinary opportunity to broaden the reach of our charitable giving," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "We invite our entire Concours family—entrants, judges, sponsors, volunteers, and friends—to help us seize this moment!"

Meeting this match will allow us to expand our support through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation to more than 120 nonprofits throughout Monterey County, with a focus on improving the health and education of children in need.

To ensure we are investing in organizations that deliver measurable, ongoing results, Sandra Button and members of the Concours and Foundation teams conduct in-person site visits with our nonprofit partners throughout the year. As Selection Committee member Martin Button likes to say, these visits are where "we kick the tires," giving us a firsthand look at the progress being made in classrooms, after-school centers, health clinics, and community hubs. This hands-on approach ensures that our philanthropic investments remain meaningful, effective, and deeply connected to the needs of our community.

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance remains deeply grateful to all who make our charitable work possible. The road ahead is bright, and we are immensely thankful to everyone who drives it with us.

Let's meet this challenge together—and make history once again!

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours, visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

