Charities Receive Record-setting $4 Million in Donations from 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The Event's Charity Giving now Totals $45 Million, and It Hopes to Reach $50 Million by Its 75th Celebration in 2026

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance raised a record-setting amount of $4 million in charitable donations this year, and that money is now being put to work to better the health and education of children throughout the region. Concours donations were distributed to many of the event's primary charities at a celebratory luncheon held today at The Lodge at Pebble Beach.

Charity Giving of Concours now Totals $45 Million, and It Hopes to Reach $50 Million by Its 75th Celebration in 2026 Post this At a celebration today, Pebble Beach Concours Chairman Sandra Button and Pebble Beach Company CEO David Stivers distributed a record-setting $4 million in donations to Concours Charity representatives: (from l to r) Rob Lee, John Phillips, Katy Castagna, Monica Tovar, Joe DeRuosi, Michele Melicia Young, Button, Stivers, Hiram Yanez, Kevin Causey, Dawn Henson, Tom Gray, Andrea Rosenberg, Lauren Cohen, Melissa Gross, Victor Rey, Jennifer Williams-Carpenter, and Ron Johnson. Photo by Manny Espinoza

"The Pebble Beach Concours was founded by enthusiasts who wanted to gather together to celebrate cars, and that's still the focus of the event on Concours Sunday," noted Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "But from the start, the event has also had another purpose—that of raising donations for worthy charitable efforts. We are fortunate that celebrating something we love can also serve to benefit many people."

Since it began in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours has raised over $45 million for charity, and Button hopes to bring that total to $50 million by the time the 75th Pebble Beach Concours takes place in August of 2026. To accomplish that goal, the Concours must raise a new annual record sum of $5 million in donations.

When Button first began to work with the Concours, back in 1986, its total charity giving had not yet reached $1 million. Annual donations in the early years often tallied just a few thousand dollars, stemming largely from the proceeds of Concours program and poster sales. Today, Concours proceeds come from the joint efforts of many people—from entrants, judges, sponsors and volunteers often working directly in concert with the staff of the Pebble Beach Concours and Pebble Beach Company in order to elevate the event and increase donations.

"Our gratitude goes out to a host of participants and partners," said Pebble Beach Company CEO David Stivers. "The Concours is truly a community effort; its success and generosity is made possible only through the contributions of everyone who is involved in this event."

Through the Concours' primary charitable partner, Pebble Beach Company Foundation, Concours donations go to more than 100 of the region's best nonprofits, with a special emphasis on those serving children and improving their health and education. Additionally, the Concours' annual charity drawing—bolstered this year by generous gifts from Mercedes-Benz, INFINITI, and Lincoln—directly benefits several charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Montage Health Foundation, MY Museum, Natividad Foundation, Salinas Valley Health Foundation, Seneca Family of Agencies, and United Way Monterey County.

The Concours and the Foundation also support several educational programs that encourage the next generation of automotive enthusiasts while celebrating the memory of inspirational automotive leaders such as Phil Hill, Jules "J." & Sally Heumann, John Lamm, and Don Williams.

The 75th celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, to be held at The Lodge at Pebble Beach on Sunday, August 16, 2026, will honor the past with special tributes to Pebble Beach Road Racing greats and history-making groupings of cars brought together for the first time ever at the Concours. It also will feature Ferrari, Vignale, American Speedsters, Classic Streamliners, Land Speed Record Cars and Japanese Motorsports. Additional curated classes will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Ticket sales open soon.

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours, visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net .

SOURCE Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance