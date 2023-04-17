$1B YorkBridge Wealth Partners Formally Establishes New York Presence for Beacon Pointe

Beacon Pointe Advisors closes its largest 2023 YTD acquisition in the Big Apple and Bridgehampton.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") has just completed its largest acquisition YTD 2023, partnering with YorkBridge Wealth Partners ("YorkBridge"), an RIA with offices in New York City and Bridgehampton. Beacon Pointe surpasses $26 billion in assets under advisement with the addition of YorkBridge, which oversees more than $1 billion in assets within the New York metropolitan area.

"We entered the Tri-State marketplace with our Heller Wealth partnership in 2019, and we are excited to expand the Beacon Pointe family of offices in New York," shares Beacon Pointe President, Matt Cooper. "The YorkBridge team is a force to be reckoned with and has developed strong roots in both the Hamptons and New York City, so we are excited to have them on board."

YorkBridge has operated as a small and nimble advisory team since its founding in 2016, offering superb service and excellent outcomes for its clients. The decision to join Beacon Pointe was due not only to a desire to expand and scale their business but to provide their employees and team members with a clear career path and opportunities for professional development. Carrie Gallaway and Andrew Stern will join Beacon Pointe as partners and managing directors, bringing three advisors and three professional staff members.

"For us, it's all about taking care of our clients and our employees. The leadership team at Beacon Pointe shares in this philosophy and has always emphasized a strong culture of collaboration," comments Andrew Stern, Managing Partner at YorkBridge Wealth Partners. "We saw such alignment in culture, service mindset, and growth opportunity that it was an easy decision for us to become part of the team."

"We are thrilled to formally represent Beacon Pointe in New York City and Long Island," shares Carrie Gallaway, Managing Partner at YorkBridge Wealth Partners. "We have recognized an expansive and growing need for comprehensive wealth planning services in the greater New York area. We look forward to leveraging Beacon Pointe's deep well of resources and proven allWEALTH® service offerings to fill that need."

Carrie Gallaway, CFP®, brings nearly 20 years of experience helping clients plan for a more secure future. She began her career as a client service associate with DLJdirect before spending several years at Morgan Stanley. She then went on to co-found YorkBridge in 2016.

Andrew Stern, MBA, brings decades of experience in the wealth and investment management industry and spent his early career years at predecessor firms including Morgan Stanley among others. He received his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and is actively involved in his community.

"We are excited to have Andy and Carrie and their colleagues join forces with our team – they embody all things Beacon Pointe, and we are eager to help them grow and expand their services to clients throughout New York City and Long Island," shares Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors.

The partnership formally closed on April 15, 2023. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the nation's most prominent female-led registered investment adviser (RIA), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and solid commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Barron's, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit www.beaconpointe.com and on Twitter @BeaconPointeRIA, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @BeaconPointeAdvisors.

