$1M in Questing Rewards for Players: Immutable and YGG Drive Web3 Gaming Engagement with New Partnership

With $1 million going to player rewards, this highlights an industry shift toward rewarding players and fostering an engaging, community-driven gaming experience

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform and ecosystem, and Yield Guild Games (YGG), the web3 guild protocol, have announced a strategic partnership and a $1 million commitment to reward players through questing incentives. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both platforms to deliver new earning opportunities for players, developers, and guilds, creating value for the entire web3 gaming ecosystem.

As part of this strategic alliance, Immutable and YGG are focused on expanding game offerings and enhancing player engagement within a seamless, user-friendly ecosystem. YGG will introduce Immutable games to its community, opening up new opportunities for players. To further enhance user experience, YGG will integrate Immutable's Passport, a user-friendly self-custody wallet solution, and zkEVM scaling solution in early 2025.

To further the collaboration, Immutable is sponsoring many facets of the YGG Play Summit including as the Platinum Sponsor for the YGG Play Summit, sponsoring the YGG Hangout, and sponsoring the first in-person GAM3 Awards ceremony taking place in Manila on November 22.

"Our integration with YGG is a pivotal moment in the evolution of gaming," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "This partnership and investment will empower players to experience the true potential of web3 gaming in flourishing ecosystems. Together, YGG and Immutable believe in the scalability and future of web3 gaming, and we're committed to supporting thriving communities for all users."

"This partnership with YGG and Immutable is about sharing real rewards with players," said Gabby Dizon, co-founder, YGG. "Meaningful rewards drive engagement and build loyalty in our community. This is more than just incentives; it's about giving our players and guild members ways to thrive in the games they're passionate about and grow together in the web3 space."

This $1 million commitment underscores the shared vision of Immutable and YGG to redefine gaming by prioritizing players and communities. Together, they are paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future for web3 gaming.

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great games with blockchain technology. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson, and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a web3 guild protocol that enables players and gaming guilds to find their community, discover games and level up together. As a network of gaming guilds focused on web3 games, YGG provides an equal-opportunity support system so that its members can become power players in games and in life.

YGG empowers its guild community to organize onchain, providing guilds access to its infrastructure for them to scale and receive opportunities based on their specializations. Through YGG's questing initiatives, such as Superquests and the Guild Advancement Program (GAP), members of YGG can benefit from its achievement-based reputation system and build their onchain identity.

From its roots in the Philippines to its global network of regional guilds and partnerships with over 100 web3 games and infrastructure projects, YGG caters to an ever-expanding community of gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.

