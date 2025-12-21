Immutable and Trillionaire Thugs Announce Upcoming Launch of Zombie World on Immutable Play, Bringing Quest Rewards to a New Mobile Roguelike Shooter

SYDNEY, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, a global leader in gaming, today announced a new collaboration with Trillionaire Thugs to bring Zombie World to Immutable Play, enabling players to complete quests and unlock rewards tied to their in-game activity.

A new kind of apocalypse loop, built for mobile.

Zombie World is an intense top down roguelike shooter where every run is different. Players fight through waves of zombies, grab upgrades, build turrets and tower defense, and try to escape as fast as possible. Death is part of the loop, with each run creating new opportunities to improve and adapt your loadout.

Designed primarily for mobile, Zombie World's first release is planned for iOS and Android, with compatibility on iPads and Android tablets. The game will be accessible for free, and remains playable with a smooth experience even without NFTs.

Web3 features that amplify progression

Zombie World pairs core gameplay progression with optional on chain features, including:

NFT Weapons: Earn and upgrade rare weapons as you progress.

Earn and upgrade rare weapons as you progress. Cash & Gems: Complete challenges, defeat bosses, and survive longer to earn Cash and Gems that support upgrading NFT Weapons.

Complete challenges, defeat bosses, and survive longer to earn Cash and Gems that support upgrading NFT Weapons. Holder bonuses: Trillionaire Thug holders can access specific in-game skins that provide bonuses.

Trillionaire Thug holders can access specific in-game skins that provide bonuses. Immutable zkEVM: Zombie World's Weapons NFTs and Gems token are built on Immutable zkEVM.

Bringing Zombie World to Immutable Play

Through the Immutable Play integration, Zombie World will connect players with quests and reward experiences designed to drive ongoing engagement for launches and live ops.

Sam Ratumaitavuki, Co Founder of Trillionaire Thugs, said:

"Every level in Zombie World is designed as a fight for progression. Integrating with Immutable Play enables us to reward commitment. Quests and rewards turn survival into status and give our community a reason to show up daily."

Robbie Ferguson, Co Founder & President of Immutable, added:

"Zombie World is built around the kind of replayable, skill forward loop players love on mobile. We're excited to partner with Trillionaire Thugs to bring that experience to Immutable Play, and give players new ways to be recognized and rewarded for showing up and surviving."

About Trillionaire Thugs

Trillionaire Thugs is an NFT collection of 7,777 Thugs, built around the hype of hip hop culture and expanded through connected projects including Zombie World.

Zombie World is produced by YallaPlay, a video game production studio based in Abu Dhabi, focused on mobile game production and building the title in Unity with support from a specialized Web3 team.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

