Immutable Welcomes Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT to the Immutable Ecosystem

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the leading platform for next-generation games, today announced the official launch of Mintory, a new game economy community designed to support player-driven growth, engagement, and rewards across connected game experiences. Mintory debuts on Immutable with its first featured title, Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT, expanding the global reach of the long-running Ragnarok franchise.

Built to complement modern online games, Mintory introduces social, progression, and collectible systems that extend player engagement beyond gameplay. Through Immutable Play, players will soon be able to participate in launch events, earn in-game rewards, compete on leaderboards, and access limited collectible drops tied to participating titles.

Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT Brings Large-Scale Faction Battles to the Ragnarok Universe

The first title to join Mintory is Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT, a new entry in the Ragnarok series focused on large-scale, real-time faction warfare. Players compete across Midland PvP and MVP ranking battles as two opposing forces, Cosmos and Chaos, vie for control of the battlefield.

The balance of power shifts dynamically based on player activity, directly influencing territory control and reward distribution. To maintain competitive integrity, automated systems prevent long-term dominance by a single faction through measures such as character creation limits, ensuring a fair and evolving competitive environment.

The game combines these large-scale systems with the hallmarks of the Ragnarok franchise, including:

A recognizable Ragnarok visual style





Nostalgic and immersive background music





Accessible controls designed for high-intensity competitive play





Cooperative Progression Through Character Sharing

At the core of Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT is a new Character Sharing System, enabling players to lend and utilize characters outside traditional party structures. This system allows groups to form powerful knight squads capable of taking on Demon Lord raids, Kingdom missions, and progression challenges.

Players who share characters receive in-game rewards, while those borrowing characters gain access to new strategic options. The result is a cooperative system designed to encourage teamwork, long-term progression, and community-driven play.

Community Features, Galleries, and Collectible Rewards

Mintory extends the game experience with community-focused features that allow players to showcase their in-game assets through a Gallery system, interact with other players, and climb social rankings tied to participation. To celebrate the onboarding of Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT, Mintory will also host a limited-time collectible figure event, blending the Ragnarok brand with premium physical collectibles.

A developer representative said:

"With real-time faction shifts and the new Character Sharing system, players can expect deeper strategy and more meaningful cooperation than ever before."

Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder & President of Immutable, added:

"Mintory represents a strong example of how connected game communities can expand player engagement, and we're excited to support its launch on Immutable."

Funigloo Named as Mintory's First Development Partner

Mintory's first development partner is Funigloo, a global game studio founded in 2008 with more than 17 years of experience. The studio is known for titles including Dragonica Mobile, Seal Mobile, and LaTale W, and previously collaborated with Gravity on Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT.

Through its partnership with Immutable, Funigloo aims to evolve online game economies by encouraging organic player participation and sustainable reward systems, beginning with Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT.

Ragnarok: Sharing Hero NFT is scheduled for global release in Q1 2026. More information will be shared via Mintory's official channels:

X: https://x.com/Mintory_LABS

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/SkZEDRcafU

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Chain, a scalable network built for games and digital assets;

Immutable Passport, a secure identity and wallet solution with over 6 million sign-ups;

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

About Mintory's First Partner: Funigloo, a Global Game Studio

Founded in 2008, Funigloo is a globally recognized developer and publisher with over 17 years of experience. The studio has successfully serviced widely-loved titles such as Dragonica Mobile, Seal Mobile, and LaTale W, demonstrating strong development expertise. In 2023, Funigloo collaborated with Gravity to successfully launch Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT, gaining real operational experience and expertise in blockchain gaming. Building on this foundation, Funigloo has partnered with Immutable to evolve Web3 gameplay by enabling organic player participation and meaningful reward loops, starting in 2026.

