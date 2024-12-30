1st Commercial Credit Introduces Enhanced Tools for Security Guard Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC, a leading provider of receivable based financial solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new and enhanced tools designed specifically for security guard companies. These advanced software tools aim to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ensure seamless integration with financial services and payroll companies.

The enhanced features include:

Add Automated Time Sheets to Integrated Invoicing. Post this 1st Commercial Credit offers advanced software tools to support security guard companies, including features for managing time clocks with automated timesheets, staff scheduling, geo-tracking, field reporting, invoicing integration, and automated funding schedule submissions.

Automated Time Clock Management: Simplify payroll processes with automated timesheets, reducing administrative burden and minimizing errors. The timesheets will be extracted automatically for payroll and invoicing.

Staff Scheduling: Efficiently plan and manage team schedules to ensure optimal workforce allocation.

Geo-Tracking: Monitor employee locations in real-time to improve accountability and ensure safety.

Field Reporting: Enable seamless inter-company reporting from the field, ensuring timely and accurate updates.

Invoicing Integration: Connect operational data directly to invoicing systems for faster and more accurate billing. API interface with MyBizPad that creates invoices based on time sheets authorized.

Automated Funding Schedule Submissions: Expedite funding processes by automatically submitting schedules for factoring invoices.

"We understand the unique challenges security guard companies face in managing their operations while maintaining financial stability," said Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit, LLC. "These new tools are designed to not only address those challenges but also provide a comprehensive solution that integrates operational management with financial services."

The enhanced tools are part of 1st Commercial Credit's commitment to offering tailored solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while optimizing cash flow and operational efficiency.

For more information about 1st Commercial Credit's factoring services and the new software tools, please visit Security Guard Financing or contact us at (800) 876-6071.

About 1st Commercial Credit, LLC 1st Commercial Credit, LLC is a leading provider of invoice factoring and financial solutions, specializing in helping businesses across various industries improve cash flow and operational efficiency. With innovative services and customized solutions, 1st Commercial Credit has become a trusted partner for companies looking to grow and thrive.

