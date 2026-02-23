California DFPI Grants 1st Commercial Credit Commercial Lender License

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC has received approval from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) as a licensed California Finance Lender [CFL] under the California Financing Law. The approval authorizes the company to provide commercial (non-consumer) financing solutions to businesses operating throughout the State of California.

Obtaining a California Financing Law license represents a significant regulatory milestone for the company. Due to California's strict licensing standards, disclosure requirements, and ongoing compliance obligations, many factoring and commercial finance companies have elected not to pursue licensure. As part of the approval process, 1st Commercial Credit established a registered California foreign entity and implemented enhanced internal compliance procedures designed to align with the state's regulatory framework.

These industries frequently operate with extended payment terms while maintaining significant operating expenses. Receivable-based financing enables businesses to convert approved invoices into immediate working capital to support payroll, production, inventory purchases, and contract performance.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, 1st Commercial Credit provides invoice factoring solutions nationwide and focuses exclusively on business-to-business transactions.

California License Information:

License Number: 60DBO-194905

License Status: Active

Status Effective Date: February 13, 2026

License Category: California Finance Lender (Main) [CFL]

Licensee Name: 1st Commercial Credit LLC

NMLS ID: 2565436

For more information about 1st Commercial Credit's invoice factoring services, call 1-800-876-6071 or request additional information online.

SOURCE 1st Commercial Credit, LLC