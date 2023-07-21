1st Commercial Credit, LLC Supports Louisiana-Based Temp-Agency Client's Expansion into Florida Market with $100,000 Loan

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC, a leading financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring solutions, is pleased to announce its support for a Louisiana-based temp-staffing agency's expansion into the lucrative Florida market. Facilitating a $100,000 loan, 1st Commercial Credit, LLC aims to empower its valued client to capitalize on the flourishing opportunities in Florida and continue their remarkable growth trajectory.

The client, a thriving and successful temp-staffing agency based in Louisiana that services the hotel industry, is already an existing invoice factoring customer of 1st Commercial Credit, LLC. Demonstrating exceptional financial performance, the agency boasts an impressive monthly sales revenue exceeding $1 million. Leveraging this proven success and their robust business model, the agency has strategically chosen to venture into the dynamic Florida market.

The $100,000 loan, tailored to the agency's needs, will be provided over a 24-month term, featuring initial interest-only payments in the first three months. This strategic funding will equip the agency with the necessary working capital to establish a robust presence in Florida, scale operations, and attract top talent to meet the heightened demand for their services in the new market.

Raul Esqueda, President at 1st Commercial Credit, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about supporting the agency's expansion, stating, "At 1st Commercial Credit, LLC, we are committed to empowering businesses and fostering growth. Extending this loan to our esteemed invoice factoring client showcases our confidence in their exceptional performance and potential for success in the Florida market."

By providing this financial support, 1st Commercial Credit, LLC reaffirms its dedication to assisting entrepreneurial ventures and contributing to the economic development of the regions served by its clients. The company's customer-centric approach ensures that businesses receive tailored financial solutions to meet their specific needs and aspirations, aligning with its core mission of enabling growth and success.

About 1st Commercial Credit, LLC:

1st Commercial Credit, LLC is a prominent financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring solutions and asset-based lending. With a steadfast commitment to helping businesses manage cash flow and achieve growth, the company offers flexible funding options designed to unlock working capital and maximize potential for existing factoring clients.

