The Great American Luxury Escape: Why Affluent Travelers Are Rediscovering U.S. Destinations

Global Travel Collection Reports 20% Surge in Domestic Summer Hotel Bookings as Travelers Pivot Closer to Home; Hawaii, Ranch Retreats and New England Lead

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As economic uncertainty and shifting geopolitics reshape travel sentiment, affluent Americans are increasingly rediscovering the extraordinary experiences available closer to home. New booking data from Global Travel Collection (GTC) shows a renewed interest in domestic luxury travel, with summer hotel bookings across the United States rising more than 20% year-over-year and average daily rates climbing 40% as demand intensifies for high-end U.S. resorts and retreats.

The data, drawn from advisor bookings through the first quarter of 2026 for summer travel between June and September, suggests a growing appetite for secluded landscapes, iconic resorts and experiential destinations across the country.

"At moments when the world feels uncertain, sophisticated travelers don't stop traveling. They pivot," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection, one of the world's most influential luxury host travel agencies. "What we're seeing is a deliberate shift toward extraordinary domestic experiences—from private island resorts to mountain ranch retreats—where travelers can stay closer to home without compromising on luxury or discovery."

Summer 2026: Domestic Luxury Hotel Bookings Surge

GTC booking data shows strong momentum for domestic luxury travel heading into the summer season:

Domestic luxury hotel bookings are up more than 20% year-over-year compared with the same booking window in 2025 for June-September travel, with September showing the strongest growth.

year-over-year compared with the same booking window in 2025 for June-September travel, with September showing the strongest growth. Average daily rates for domestic hotel bookings are up 40% year-over-year, as properties respond to tightening demand with confident pricing.

year-over-year, as properties respond to tightening demand with confident pricing. Summer air bookings remain relatively flat, with transactions up 2% and sales up 4%, reinforcing a trend toward closer-to-home destinations and travelers delaying some flight purchases amid ongoing global uncertainty.

Where Luxury Travelers Are Going This Summer

The destination data points to a clear appetite for escape—beaches, mountains and working ranches are winning the summer, while major urban centers are losing ground. As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in July 2026, historic destinations, particularly in New England, are also drawing increased interest.

GTC's highest-growth domestic destinations for summer 2026 include:

Hawaii (Big Island, Maui, Kona) — The Islands dominate, with multiple destination entries underscoring Hawaii's position as the premier domestic luxury escape.

Big Sky, Montana — Mountain resort towns are capturing clients seeking seclusion and nature immersion.

Knoxville / Walland, Tennessee — Home to the acclaimed Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, this region is drawing food-and-nature-focused luxury travelers.

Newport, Rhode Island — New England coastal retreats, anchored by properties like Ocean House, are seeing strong booking growth.

Los Angeles, Boston and Miami Beach round out the top performers.

By contrast, New York City—historically GTC's most-booked domestic summer destination—has seen bookings fall nearly 50% year-over-year as clients substitute beach and ranch escapes for urban summer travel. Chicago has seen a similar decline.

Most-Booked Luxury Domestic Properties for Summer 2026

The following properties are the top-booked luxury resorts by GTC advisors for summer 2026:

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection — Hawaii, Big Island

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai — Hawaii, Kona

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea — Hawaii, Maui

The St. Regis Aspen Resort — Aspen, Colorado

Ocean House — Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Hualalai Villas and Homes — Hawaii, Kona

Blackberry Farm / Blackberry Mountain — Walland/Knoxville, Tennessee

The Advisor Advantage in a Fluid Environment

The data underscores the increasing value of GTC's network of luxury travel advisors during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. As clients reassess international itineraries and navigate shifting travel conditions, advisors are serving as indispensable partners—redirecting bookings with speed and expertise, securing preferred rates at top domestic properties and helping clients make confident decisions in a fluid environment.

For travelers seeking access to sought-after resorts and curated domestic experiences, working with a GTC advisor can provide both expertise and preferred access. To learn more, visit globaltravelcollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

Methodology Note

Data reflects bookings made by GTC advisors by transaction date through Q1 2026. Summer 2026 analysis is based on hotel and air bookings with check-in dates between June and September 2026, with transaction dates through April 7, 2026, compared against bookings made by the same date in 2025 for summer 2025 travel. Year-over-year comparisons reflect bookings made at the equivalent point in the prior year.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Global Travel Collection