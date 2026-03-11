Inside the New Luxury Travel Economy: Access Is the Ultimate Currency

From Million-Dollar Hotel Buyouts to Once-in-a-Lifetime Private Experiences, Global Travel Collection Advisors are Redefining What's Possible

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel is no longer defined by how much travelers spend, but by what they're able to experience and who they trust to make it happen.

"Luxury travel isn't about how much you spend, it's about what doors open once you arrive," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection (GTC), the most influential community of international luxury travel advisors with $2.4 billion in annual sales. "Our advisors trade in access, and that's the rarest currency there is."

That access is increasingly in demand. Over the past year, GTC advisors booked 881 trips valued at six figures or more, reflecting a surge in travelers seeking deeply personalized, high-touch experiences. Nearly half of the advisor network (44%) now generates more than $1 million in annual travel sales, underscoring the trust clients place in their expertise.

Behind those numbers are stories that illustrate how modern luxury travel is evolving.

One standout example is a $2.6 million single booking arranged by GTC luxury travel advisor Cheri Burns, who secured a full buyout of the iconic Four Seasons Taormina. The six-night booking encompassed 625 rooms, transforming one of the world's most sought-after hotels into a completely private destination experience.

In another case, GTC luxury travel advisor Alyssa Scott curated a bespoke "Seven Wonders of the World" journey for a high-profile content creator, securing rare, governing-authority approval for private sunrise access at Christ the Redeemer in Brazil. The experience included access to the statue's shoulder – a level of exclusivity denied even to the most famous daytime talk show host – and marked the only instance in which personal drone footage has ever been approved at the monument.

These examples reflect a broader shift in luxury travel toward experiences that cannot be booked online or replicated.

Across GTC's portfolio, the trend is clear. The average daily rate for preferred hotel partner bookings reached $1,400 last year, compared to $1,200 for leisure travel overall and $584 across all travel verticals, signaling strong demand for premium accommodations and expertly curated journeys.

As the luxury travel landscape continues to evolve, GTC advisors remain at the forefront, quietly opening doors that few travelers even know exist.

Travelers seeking this level of access can connect with a Global Travel Collection advisor at globaltravelcollection.com. Experienced luxury travel advisors interested in joining Global Travel Collection can explore opportunities at joinus.globaltravelcollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

