1touch.io Appoints Ashish Gupta as CEO and President

News provided by

1touch.io

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Accomplished Cybersecurity Executive to Drive Company Growth and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io, a pioneer in sensitive data intelligence, today announced Ashish Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer and President. Gupta will also join the 1touch.io Board of Directors. Previously, he served as the CEO and President of Bugcrowd, where he successfully led the company's rapid scaling by transforming it into a multi-product, industry-leading platform. Zak Rubinstein, Cofounder of 1touch.io and its CEO since inception, will focus on expanding the company's growth through strategic partnerships as the Chief Business and Strategy Officer.

Continue Reading
Ashish Gupta, CEO and President of 1touch.io
"We are thrilled to welcome Ashish as 1touch.io's new CEO," said Rubinstein. "His track record of scaling businesses profitably, along with his strategic leadership, business acumen, and product vision, make him ideal to lead our next stage of growth. Ashish is an exceptional leader of people who appreciates the value of culture and teamwork. I am confident he will continue building on our strengths in these areas as he guides 1touch.io into the future."

Gupta, an accomplished technology executive, brings over 20 years of experience in driving growth and innovation for startups and public companies in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, and enterprise infrastructure software. Before joining Bugcrowd, he held executive positions at high-growth technology companies including Infoblox, Actian, Vidyo, Microsoft, and Genesys where he led product strategy, built world-class marketing teams, and accelerated revenue growth.

"1touch.io is at the confluence of three of the highest priority business initiatives today―digital transformation, cybersecurity, and AI/GenAI―with our proven data lifecycle management platform. This platform offers contextual intelligence for protecting sensitive data and strengthening security postures," Gupta stated. "Conversations with customers have confirmed 1touch.io as a technology leader in its category, which is trusted by the biggest Fortune 500 brands for ensuring data privacy, compliance, and governance. I am honored to join the talented 1touch.io team, which is committed to driving innovation and prioritizing our customers."

1touch.io investor Nitin Chopra, Managing Director of Neotribe Ventures commented, "With extensive experience building high-tech companies and scaling them to more than $100 million in revenue, Ashish brings domain expertise in data, security, and cybersecurity. His vision and ability to execute are invaluable as we continue expanding our product line and customer base. We're thrilled to have Ashish at the helm to drive our next level of growth and to further establish 1touch.io's market leadership."

About 1touch.io

1touch.io, a pioneer in sensitive data intelligence, is transforming data discovery and classification for Fortune 500 companies, ensuring data privacy, compliance and governance. Our AI-driven platform, Inventa™, safeguards the data of over 500 million individuals worldwide, offering contextual intelligence for robust data protection and enhanced security posture. Through our strategic OEM partnership with IBM, Inventa is licensed and globally rebranded as IBM Security Discover and Classify, demonstrating its robustness in handling complex data challenges at a global scale.

For media inquiries:

Vicky Harris
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (954) 557-8163

1touch.io and Inventa are registered trademarks of 1touch.io. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE 1touch.io

