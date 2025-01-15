1touch.io Expands Industry-Leading Platform, Facilitating Total Contextual Visibility and AI-Driven Insights

New SaaS Delivery Model Offers Best-in-Class Discovery, Classification and Governance Across Hybrid, Cloud, Legacy, and AI-Driven Environments for Unlimited Possibilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io, a leader in contextual data intelligence, today introduced expanded capabilities for its Sensitive Data Intelligence Platform, including a new SaaS deployment option that delivers faster enterprise scalability and simplified deployment for modern data environments. Providing total contextual visibility and industry-leading accuracy, the platform helps organizations master their data landscape, eliminate risks, and unlock the value of sensitive data across hybrid, cloud, legacy, and AI-driven environments.

"Organizations can no longer afford gaps in data security. Accurate discovery and classification are the foundation of effective security and compliance in today's data-first world," said Ashish Gupta, CEO and President of 1touch.io. "Our Sensitive Data Intelligence platform delivers the total contextual visibility, accuracy, and flexibility businesses need to secure sensitive data across any environment, ensure compliance, and orchestrate actions to unlock data value—now with AI-driven insights and speed of SaaS deployment."

Addressing Modern Data Security Challenges

As organizations scale across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, securing sensitive data has never been more complex—or more critical. Traditional tools like data loss prevention (DLP), data catalogs, and DSPM have struggled to accurately and holistically identify and classify sensitive data, leaving organizations with critical gaps, inefficiencies, and risks. 1touch.io's Sensitive Data Intelligence Platform solves these challenges by providing best-in-class discovery and classification:

Total Contextual Visibility: Discovers and classifies sensitive structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across hybrid, cloud, legacy, and AI systems.

Discovers and classifies sensitive structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across hybrid, cloud, legacy, and AI systems. Unmatched Accuracy: Uses AI and ML-driven classification with 98.6% accuracy to reduce false positives and prioritize risks.

Uses AI and ML-driven classification with 98.6% accuracy to reduce false positives and prioritize risks. AI-Ready Governance: Safeguards sensitive data in AI/ML workflows, ensuring compliance with ethical and regulatory standards.

Safeguards sensitive data in AI/ML workflows, ensuring compliance with ethical and regulatory standards. Flexible Deployment Options: Supports SaaS, on-premises, hybrid, and air-gapped models to fit operational needs.

Supports SaaS, on-premises, hybrid, and air-gapped models to fit operational needs. Rapid Time-to-Value: Deploys in minutes, enabling quick implementation and faster results.

Deploys in minutes, enabling quick implementation and faster results. Scale with Confidence: Adapt to your organization's size, complexity, and growth without compromising security or performance.

Adapt to your organization's size, complexity, and growth without compromising security or performance. Seamless Integrations: Connects with leading enterprise security tools to streamline compliance and operations.

1touch.io's Sensitive Data Intelligence Platform has demonstrated global effectiveness. A top global insurance provider successfully deployed the platform across three continents in under a week, replacing their security spend on ineffective DLP tooling. With accurate discovery and classification of sensitive data, contextualized to meet complex regulatory requirements, 1touch.io helped the organization achieve compliance deadlines while minimizing operational risks in record time.

Availability

1touch.io's Sensitive Data Intelligence Platform with the SaaS deployment option is available now. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://1touch.io/.

About 1touch.io

1touch.io is a leader in contextual data intelligence, redefining how enterprises discover and classify their data. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, 1touch.io streamlines compliance, reduces risk, and equips organizations to navigate the future of AI-driven operations. Through a strategic OEM partnership with IBM, its platform, Inventa, is licensed and globally rebranded as IBM Guardium Discover and Classify, demonstrating its ability to address complex data challenges at a global scale.

For media inquiries:

Vicky Harris

Email: [email protected]

1touch.io and Inventa are registered trademarks of 1touch.io. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE 1touch.io