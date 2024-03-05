1touch.io Launches Global Strategic Alliance for Advanced Enterprise Data Management

Collaborates with Global Tech Leader, Wipro, to Advance the Next Generation of Data Classification with Scalable, Accurate Discovery and Sensitive Data Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1touch.io, a pioneer in sensitive data intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, a global leader in technology services and consulting, to deliver comprehensive data protection solutions and contextual insights to enterprises worldwide. The collaboration brings together 1touch.io's Inventa platform with Wipro's expansive integration capabilities and global reach, transforming the way enterprises manage and utilize their sensitive data assets.

The partnership heralds a new era in data management, characterized by advanced, scalable discovery and classification methods. This advanced approach leverages sensitive data intelligence to ensure that data is not only precisely identified and categorized but also protected and utilized in compliance with evolving regulations and privacy standards.

Under this agreement, Wipro will incorporate 1touch.io's Inventa sensitive data intelligence platform into its Data Security and Protection practice. This integration meets the growing demand for advanced data discovery and classification across various industries. It will enable enterprises to enhance their understanding and management of sensitive data, improving security and compliance while unlocking the data's full potential for business innovation.

"In today's data-driven landscape, effective data management requires agility, accuracy, and contextual intelligence," said Samrat Chaudhuri, Global Practice Leader at Wipro. "Our partnership with 1touch.io is a strategic move towards offering a comprehensive platform that not only identifies and secures sensitive data but also maximize its value. Together, we are establishing new standards in sensitive data intelligence, transforming how businesses protect and engage with their most critical asset – their data."

Zak Rubinstein, Chief Business and Strategy Officer of 1touch.io, added, "Partnering with Wipro, known for their deep technical expertise and strong client relationships, is a significant step for us. Their global reach and exceptional integration skills will not only broaden our market presence but also enhance the integration of our solutions into more sophisticated systems, increasing our impact across key industries. This partnership is a significant milestone in evolving our offerings and meeting the diverse needs of our clients worldwide."

About 1touch.io

1touch.io , a pioneer in sensitive data intelligence, is transforming data discovery and classification for Fortune 500 companies, ensuring data privacy, compliance and governance. Our AI-driven platform, Inventa™, safeguards the data of over 500 million individuals worldwide, offering contextual intelligence for robust data protection and enhanced security posture. Through our strategic OEM partnership with IBM, Inventa is licensed and globally rebranded as IBM Security Discover and Classify, demonstrating its robustness in handling complex data challenges at a global scale.

For media inquiries:

Vicky Harris

Email: [email protected]

1touch.io and Inventa are registered trademarks of 1touch.io. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE 1touch.io