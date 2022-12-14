2,000 AI-Driven, Intraoperative CT-Guided Procedures Completed with LungVision™

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today that its LungVision™ AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging system has now been used in 2,000 diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures worldwide.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

The 2,000th procedure was performed at Crozer Health in Upland, Pennsylvania where Thoracic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Whitlark and his team were able to successfully diagnose a patient with necrotizing granulomas.

"Using Body Vision's AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging in conjunction with robotic bronchoscopy has enabled our team to access peripheral lung nodules accurately and safely," says Dr. Joseph Whitlark, Thoracic Surgeon at Crozer Health. "Were it not for these technologies, this patient would have previously had to undergo surgery in order to obtain a diagnosis. At Crozer, LungVision™ has enabled us to not only diagnose cancer but also to, as in this patient's case, determine when it is not cancer so that patients do not have to undergo surgery when it's not needed."

"2,000 cases is a significant achievement for us at Body Vision Medical," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "Body Vision was founded with the vision of transforming how diagnostic bronchoscopy is performed and the fact that LungVision™ is now routinely used by interventional pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons in multiple markets is real-world evidence that we are accomplishing what we had set out to do."

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, will enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

