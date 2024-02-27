Body Vision Medical Signs Distribution Agreement with DK Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Distribution Agreement Brings LungVision™ AI-Powered Image Guidance to South Korea

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with DK Healthcare Co., Ltd. to expand access of its cutting-edge LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging system to South Korea.

LungVision™ uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform any C-arm fluoroscope into a cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging system with advanced navigation capabilities. LungVision™'s real-time imaging gives bronchoscopists the confidence to biopsy from small pulmonary lesions with greater speed and precision, maximizing the likelihood for earlier-stage cancer detection and improved lung cancer survival.

"South Korea has one of the world's most aggressive lung cancer detection and diagnosis programs," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "This agreement with DK Healthcare not only provides Korean clinicians and patients access to the latest in lung cancer diagnostics technology, but with LungVision™ in their armamentarium, provides the Korean healthcare system a clinically- and cost-effective means to diagnose lung cancer patients at scale."

Body Vision Medical aims to expand lung patient access to LungVision™ into 60 markets by 2025 and, with this most recent distributorship signing, have a distribution footprint in 38 countries around the world.

About DK Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1986, DK is a healthcare company based in Seoul, South Korea, specializing in solutions for diagnostic radiology systems and imaging technology. Through strategic partnerships with advanced medical device companies, DK introduces cutting-edge medical equipment to Korean customers. The company is committed to setting new standards in the healthcare market by delivering top-quality products and services.

For more information, visit http://www.dkhealthcare.co.kr.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

info@bodyvisionmedical.com

