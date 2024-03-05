Body Vision Medical Announces Successful Validation of LungVision™ System with Fujifilm's Range of Surgical C-arms

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today the successful validation of Body Vision's LungVision™ system with FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation's Persona line of C-arms and FDR Cross two-in-one fluoroscopy C-arm and portable digital radiography solution.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

"This validation further demonstrates the power of an AI-driven imaging platform like LungVision™ that enables physicians to agnostically leverage our image-guided navigation and real-time imaging with the bronchoscopy platform and C-arm of their choice," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "Fujifilm's C-arms demonstrate very innovative and competitive thinking and pairing them with LungVision™ helps to create a complete image-guided navigational bronchoscopy solution for targeting the most challenging lesions."

"Fujifilm is committed to delivering innovative, best-of-breed solutions focused on enhancing patient experience while streamlining the procedural workflow for healthcare providers," said Rob Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing for Diagnostic Imaging, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "We're elated to see the successful validation of our C-arm platforms with Body Vision's leading LungVision™ system to synergistically provide the visualization needed by bronchoscopists during navigation bronchoscopy".

In May 2023, Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ solution was selected as the winner of the "Best New Biopsy Solution" award in the 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

In April 2023, Fujifilm's FDR Cross C-arm fluoroscopy system received the "Best of the Best Award" by Red Dot Design Award program, a competitive, international design award program launched in 1955. The FDR Cross features revolutionary industry firsts including cord-free, 8-hour battery operation, antibacterial coating, 84cm opening, on-demand user removable detector, interchangeable detector sizes and pivoting tube head to accommodate tabletop, cross table, standing, wheelchair exams and more.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

