2,000 Expected to Attend Rally for Arkansas School Choice Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and community members will rally at one of Arkansas's largest School Choice Week celebrations on Wednesday, January 29. This energetic rally will celebrate all K-12 school options available to families across the state of Arkansas.

The rally will feature remarks by students and teachers, as well as musical and artistic student performances. A proclamation of Arkansas School Choice Week from Governor Hutchinson will also be read.

The rally will take place at 11:00 A.M. on January 29 at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham Street in Little Rock.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"School choice is an issue of civil rights and equal opportunity. We must continue to fight for the rights of our students, teachers, parents, business owners, and taxpayers by allowing every child the opportunity to find the best educational fit for their needs," said Laurie Lee, chairman of the board at The Reform Alliance. "We have vast options readily available in our Arkansas education system, but we need to increase access to all of these great options. This is why we are rallying together in Little Rock during National School Choice Week, because every single child deserves access to a high-quality education."

This event is sponsored by The Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities and providing a quality education for all students.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas.

