2,004 visitors over 2 days! Plug and Play Japan Summer/Fall Summit 2019 Report 61 International and Domestic Startups Gave Pitches

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Based in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Philip Vincent, hereinafter Plug and Play Japan) held a 2-day Summit (Demo Day) for their Summer/Fall Batch 2019 accelerator program on September 18th and 19th. 61 international and domestic selected startups pitched and 2,004 visitors attended the event.

Plug and Play Japan hosts a 2-day Summit for their Summer and Fall 2019 batches. Audience members heard from 61 startups across 5 verticals including Fintech, Insurtech, IoT, Mobility, and Brand & Retail.
About Summer/Fall Summit 2019 
Plug and Play Japan ran the accelerator program, Summer/Fall Batch 2019, from June through September 2019, supporting 69 domestic and overseas startups across 5 verticals (Fintech, Insurtech, IoT, Mobility, Brand & Retail) in collaboration with 31 corporate partners. At Summit (so-called "Demo Day", an event to present the outcomes of the accelerator program), 61 startups gave presentations on their results of the 3-month program over the 2-day event.

At the EXPO, 18 awards were given to the startups and corporate partners. (See below)

EXPO Winner
Startups that earned the largest number of votes from the audience received an award. Award winners were rewarded the opportunity to pitch in front of venture capitals and international corporates at different Plug and Play global offices. Award winners are listed below.

Fintech

Leeways inc. 

https://leeways.co.jp/

Tokyo, Japan

Analyzing real estate transaction information and macro data with AI to visualize the future value of real estate. Development of real estate evaluation model.

Digicro Pte Ltd

https://digicro.net

Outram, Singapore

Develop online small loan business using AI for unbanked Cambodian people

Insurtech

Novenine

https://www.novenine.com/

Osaka, Japan

Development and sales of health management / disease prevention services and products in the dental field

ELXR

https://www.the-elxr.com

Queenstown, Singapore

Pioneer of building a fitness training system based on DNA information

Brand & Retail

Aquabit Spirals Inc.

https://spirals.co.jp

Tokyo, Japan

Smart plate that instantly retrieves information by simply holding your smartphone over a battery-free device with a built-in IC chip

is it fresh

https://is-it-fresh.com/

Aachen, Germany

Food supply chain with a fresh tag that combines an original sensor and an NFC chip digitalization

IoT

inaho

https://inaho.co/

Kanagawa, Japan

Providing an automatic vegetable harvesting robot that uses AI to automatically judge only the best-harvested vegetables and perform unattended harvesting work

Zoi Meet B.V.

https://www.zoimeet.com

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Smart communication software tool to support an international conference by translating multiple languages automatically and simultaneously

Mobility

Asilla, Inc.

https://www.asilla.jp/

Tokyo, Japan

AI that analyzes human behavior and other behavior

ContinUse Biometrics

http://www.cu-bx.com/

Tel Aviv, Israel

Getting biometrics data while wearing clothes (non-contact)

Corporate Innovation Award
Corporate Innovation Awards were given to the following corporate partners who have passionately engaged with Plug and Play's Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program from startup engagement to operations.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nippon Life Insurance Company

Ecosystem Builder Award
Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the most dedicated Champions, people who have devoted themselves to building Plug and Play's innovation ecosystem and engaging their companies during the Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program.

DENSO CORPORATION

Mr. Akira Inoue

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Mr. Akihiro Okura

Startup Friendly Award
Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. Award winners were selected based on the votes from the selected startups during the Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program.

Fintech

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Insurtech

Aflac Innovation Partners G.K.

Brand & Retail

Coca-Cola (Japan) Company 

IoT

Electric Power Development Co.,Ltd.

Mobility

N/A

Announced the first investment in Plug and Play Japan
At Insurtech EXPO on the first day, we announced the start of startup investment in Japan. Frich (https://frich.co.jp/), developing P2P insurance platform, was selected as the first investment project. Frich was selected for the Batch 1 Insurtech acceleration program.

"Plug and Play Japan Starts Startup Investment in Japan"  (Japanese Only)
https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000049.000028153.html

About the next batch
The next our program "Winter/Spring 2020 Batch" will start in December 2019. The next Summit will be held in Tokyo on March 4 (Wednesday) and 5 (Thursday) 2020 at the Toranomon Hills Forum. Plug and Play Kyoto will be held at Kyoto Research Park on March 17th (Tue).

Summit Special Website：https://www.plugandplayjapan.info/japansummit

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play supported more than 560 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,100+ startups around the world with 222 investments made through its acceleration programs in 2018. It currently has 750 active portfolio companies including Guardant Health, Honey, Soundhound, Zoosk and more.

Successful portfolio exits include Dropbox ($11 billion valuation at IPO), PayPal (acquired by Ebay), Vudu (acquired by Walmart), Danger and Powerset (acquired by Microsoft), Lending Club ($9 billion valuation at IPO), and the most recently Guardant Health ($1.6 billion valuation at IPO).

Corporate overview
Name                    Plug and Play Japan KK
Address                〒150-0043 Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu building 1F, 1-8-10, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative      Phillip Vicent
URL                       http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ 
Establishment       July 14th, 2017

Inquiry regarding this Press Release
Plug and Play Japan KK
The person in charge: Fujimoto
TEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com

