2,004 visitors over 2 days! Plug and Play Japan Summer/Fall Summit 2019 Report 61 International and Domestic Startups Gave Pitches

About Summer/Fall Summit 2019 Plug and Play Japan ran the accelerator program, Summer/Fall Batch 2019, from June through September 2019, supporting 69 domestic and overseas startups across 5 verticals (Fintech, Insurtech, IoT, Mobility, Brand & Retail) in collaboration with 31 corporate partners. At Summit (so-called "Demo Day", an event to present the outcomes of the accelerator program), 61 startups gave presentations on their results of the 3-month program over the 2-day event.

At the EXPO, 18 awards were given to the startups and corporate partners. (See below)

EXPO Winner

Startups that earned the largest number of votes from the audience received an award. Award winners were rewarded the opportunity to pitch in front of venture capitals and international corporates at different Plug and Play global offices. Award winners are listed below.

Fintech Leeways inc. https://leeways.co.jp/ Tokyo, Japan Analyzing real estate transaction information and macro data with AI to visualize the future value of real estate. Development of real estate evaluation model. Digicro Pte Ltd https://digicro.net Outram, Singapore Develop online small loan business using AI for unbanked Cambodian people Insurtech Novenine https://www.novenine.com/ Osaka, Japan Development and sales of health management / disease prevention services and products in the dental field ELXR https://www.the-elxr.com Queenstown, Singapore Pioneer of building a fitness training system based on DNA information Brand & Retail Aquabit Spirals Inc. https://spirals.co.jp Tokyo, Japan Smart plate that instantly retrieves information by simply holding your smartphone over a battery-free device with a built-in IC chip is it fresh https://is-it-fresh.com/ Aachen, Germany Food supply chain with a fresh tag that combines an original sensor and an NFC chip digitalization IoT inaho https://inaho.co/ Kanagawa, Japan Providing an automatic vegetable harvesting robot that uses AI to automatically judge only the best-harvested vegetables and perform unattended harvesting work Zoi Meet B.V. https://www.zoimeet.com Rotterdam, The Netherlands Smart communication software tool to support an international conference by translating multiple languages automatically and simultaneously Mobility Asilla, Inc. https://www.asilla.jp/ Tokyo, Japan AI that analyzes human behavior and other behavior ContinUse Biometrics http://www.cu-bx.com/ Tel Aviv, Israel Getting biometrics data while wearing clothes (non-contact)

Corporate Innovation Award

Corporate Innovation Awards were given to the following corporate partners who have passionately engaged with Plug and Play's Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program from startup engagement to operations.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nippon Life Insurance Company

Ecosystem Builder Award

Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the most dedicated Champions, people who have devoted themselves to building Plug and Play's innovation ecosystem and engaging their companies during the Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program.

DENSO CORPORATION Mr. Akira Inoue Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Mr. Akihiro Okura

Startup Friendly Award

Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. Award winners were selected based on the votes from the selected startups during the Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program.

Fintech Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Insurtech Aflac Innovation Partners G.K. Brand & Retail Coca-Cola (Japan) Company IoT Electric Power Development Co.,Ltd. Mobility N/A

Announced the first investment in Plug and Play Japan

At Insurtech EXPO on the first day, we announced the start of startup investment in Japan. Frich (https://frich.co.jp/), developing P2P insurance platform, was selected as the first investment project. Frich was selected for the Batch 1 Insurtech acceleration program.

"Plug and Play Japan Starts Startup Investment in Japan" (Japanese Only)

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000049.000028153.html

About the next batch

The next our program "Winter/Spring 2020 Batch" will start in December 2019. The next Summit will be held in Tokyo on March 4 (Wednesday) and 5 (Thursday) 2020 at the Toranomon Hills Forum. Plug and Play Kyoto will be held at Kyoto Research Park on March 17th (Tue).

Summit Special Website：https://www.plugandplayjapan.info/japansummit

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play supported more than 560 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,100+ startups around the world with 222 investments made through its acceleration programs in 2018. It currently has 750 active portfolio companies including Guardant Health, Honey, Soundhound, Zoosk and more.

Successful portfolio exits include Dropbox ($11 billion valuation at IPO), PayPal (acquired by Ebay), Vudu (acquired by Walmart), Danger and Powerset (acquired by Microsoft), Lending Club ($9 billion valuation at IPO), and the most recently Guardant Health ($1.6 billion valuation at IPO).

Corporate overview

Name Plug and Play Japan KK

Address 〒150-0043 Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu building 1F, 1-8-10, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Phillip Vicent

URL http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Establishment July 14th, 2017

Inquiry regarding this Press Release

Plug and Play Japan KK

The person in charge: Fujimoto

TEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

