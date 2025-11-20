Plug and Play Expands to New York City to Accelerate AI and Deeptech Innovation Across Key Industries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest innovation platform and early-stage venture capital firm, today announced its official expansion into New York City through two initiatives led by New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC): the NYC AI Nexus and the International Landing Pad Network (ILPN).

The announcement was made on stage during the Plug and Play Enterprise & AI Expo at the Silicon Valley Summit, where industry leaders, startups, and investors gathered to discuss how artificial intelligence and digital transformation are reshaping business. Together, these initiatives mark Plug and Play's first location in New York City and reinforce its commitment to connecting innovators, corporations, and governments to solve global challenges through technology.

"Plug and Play is expanding into New York City's unparalleled innovation ecosystem in a major way, as a selected operator for both our NYC AI Nexus and International Landing Pad Network initiatives," said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball. "The firm's established expertise building technology ecosystems all over the world will strengthen NYCEDC's efforts to support early-stage and global companies, fostering dynamic innovation, job creation, and economic growth right here in the five boroughs."

Through the NYC AI Nexus, Plug and Play will focus on helping small and medium-sized enterprises adopt and implement AI solutions that improve efficiency and business outcomes. The program will target industries including food and beverage, media and advertising, travel and hospitality, and professional services. Over the next three years, Plug and Play and co-operator C10 Labs will collectively support up to 165 AI startups, facilitate 96 pilots between startups and industry partners, and host 90 ecosystem events citywide.

"New York City represents one of the most dynamic and diverse innovation ecosystems in the world," said Michael Olmstead, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner at Plug and Play. "Through our collaboration with NYCEDC, we're excited to help founders—from early-stage AI innovators to global deep tech leaders—scale their solutions, pilot new technologies, and connect with corporate partners that can accelerate real-world impact."

As part of the International Landing Pad Network, Plug and Play will also lead a program in partnership with Cornell Tech to attract growth-stage international companies to New York City. The initiative aims to bring over 50 international startups to the city within 12 months, offering coworking space, mentorship, and access to Plug and Play's global network of investors and corporate partners. The program will focus on startups operating in medtech, health, sustainability, and deep tech sectors as they scale into the U.S. market.

"The International Landing Pad Network gives international startups a soft landing into one of the world's most influential innovation hubs," said Sherif Saadawi, VP of Growth Strategy, Plug and Play. "With the support of NYCEDC and Cornell Tech, Plug and Play will help global innovators navigate the U.S. startup landscape, connect with corporate partners, and unlock the opportunities that only New York can offer."

Plug and Play's new operations in New York City will serve as a hub for innovation, connecting startups, corporations, investors, and academic institutions to build solutions that strengthen industries and create new jobs.

To learn more about Plug and Play New York, visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/locations/new-york-city .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 25+ industries. We offer corporate innovation programs, helping our partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also run startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

Media Contact

Jacky Tsang

Senior Communications & PR Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play