Billion Dollar Sanctuary Wealth Enterprise Partner Welcomes $190 Million Ohio-Based Advisor

Bryan Blackburn, CFP®, Joins Alluvial Private Wealth for greater growth opportunities and enhanced client experience

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes Bryan Blackburn, CFP®, to its network through Enterprise Partner Firm Alluvial Private Wealth (Alluvial), headquartered in Marion, Ohio. Blackburn, an independent wealth advisor formerly with Carnegie Investment Counsel, where he managed over $190 million in total client assets, joins Alluvial as Vice President, Wealth Advisor, and co-owner of the firm's Cleveland business.

Alluvial Private Wealth, founded by Lars Olson, CFP®, launched with Sanctuary in January 2021 after leaving Merril Lynch with his $435 million book. With the addition of Blackburn's practice, Alluvial now boasts over $1.2 billion in total client assets between its two locations.

"Bringing Bryan on as a co-owner of our Cleveland business is an exciting step in Alluvial's strategic growth plan, where we look to add at least one successful practice to our team every year," said Olson. "As an independent advisor, Bryan has built an impressive business in Ohio, and we look forward to him using his talents to help us take our Cleveland business to the next level. We are grateful for the guidance and support we received through Sanctuary's Enterprise Partner Program that made this deal a reality and enabled me to continue running my business while ensuring a smooth transition."

Sanctuary's Enterprise Partner Program accelerates its Partner Firms' inorganic growth strategies by providing hands-on operational and financial support to add new advisors to existing firms and by helping source new expansion opportunities.

Olson was among the first to earn the firm's Enterprise Partner accreditation and continues expanding his business through acquisitions and partnerships through the program.

"When Sanctuary introduced me to Lars and his Alluvial team, I knew we were a perfect match both culturally and from an investment management standpoint," said Blackburn.

"We share a holistic financial planning approach and a focus on helping clients approach wealth management decisions with confidence as opposed to leaving them to chance," he continued. "The resources I now have, from comprehensive tax services to multi-generational wealth transfer, will empower me to enhance my services to existing clients while attracting new ones."

With nearly 20 years of financial services experience, Blackburn has helped clients seek their financial goals at Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo before going independent. He provides comprehensive wealth management advice to individuals, families and institutions by focusing on each client's specific needs and leveraging his knowledge of the markets and the financial planning process.

Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth, added, "Many of our partner firms have studied the demographics of the industry and see tremendous opportunity in building an enterprise over the next decade. We launched our Enterprise Partner Program and have made capital available to them to help them achieve this vision. Bryan is an outstanding financial professional who has achieved success at every stage of his early career. We were pleased to introduce him to Lars Olson and facilitate his joining Alluvial."

Adam Malamed, Sanctuary's CEO, concluded, "With Sanctuary's partnered independence support and Lars' continued embrace of our Enterprise Partner Program, Alluvial is positioned to thrive as the wealth management industry continues to evolve. Bryan made a great choice for his future and that of his clients by joining the leadership of Alluvial."

