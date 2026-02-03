Sanctuary Wealth Appoints Marissa Fox-Foley as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing leader has more than 25 years of experience scaling brands and enterprises across highly regulated industries

Appointment reflects Sanctuary's commitment to investing in top talent to expand Partner Firm marketing support and organic growth

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), a leading platform that provides elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, today announced the appointment of Marissa Fox-Foley as Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, Fox-Foley will lead Sanctuary's enterprise marketing strategy and organization, working closely with Chief Executive Officer Adam Malamed and the executive leadership team to advance the firm's growth priorities, strengthen its brand and enhance value for Sanctuary's Partner Firms.

The appointment reflects Sanctuary's continued commitment to investing in top talent and infrastructure to support its expanding national footprint. Fox-Foley brings more than 25 years of experience driving enterprise growth, building differentiated brands and leading high-performing marketing and communications teams across highly regulated industries, including wealth management and healthcare.

"Our Partner Firms represent some of the most sophisticated and accomplished financial advisors in the industry, and our responsibility is to ensure they have marketing capabilities that match their level of expertise," Malamed said. "Marissa brings a combination of strategic vision, operational rigor and hands-on experience building enterprise-grade marketing organizations. She understands how to translate brand, technology and data into growth outcomes that will help Partner Firms tell their story more powerfully, win new relationships and deepen trust with existing clients."

As CMO, Fox-Foley will be responsible for elevating Sanctuary's corporate marketing capabilities and expanding scalable, advisor-focused strategies designed to help Partner Firms grow and differentiate their practices.

She will focus on delivering consistent, high-impact outreach by strengthening Sanctuary's digital platforms, improving personalization through data, and modernizing web, mobile and investor-facing experiences. All of this will enable deeper, more enduring client relationships.

Most recently, Fox-Foley served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Choreo, where she played a key leadership role in launching the firm as an independent registered investment advisor. During her tenure, assets under advisement more than doubled, from $11.8 billion to $27.2 billion, and the firm expanded its national presence to 42 locations, supported by a unified brand, an integrated go-to-market strategy and scaled marketing infrastructure.

"I'm excited to join Sanctuary at such an important moment in its evolution," Fox-Foley said. "Sanctuary has built a differentiated platform anchored by exceptional advisors, high standards and a culture of consistent execution. I look forward to partnering with our leadership team and Partner Firms to elevate how they show up in their markets, strengthening digital experiences, deepening engagement with clients and prospects and translating momentum into sustained, enterprise-level growth."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA, delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships, and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology, and operations infrastructure, support from a community of like-minded advisors, the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses and a robust solutions platform. Sanctuary Wealth expanded its affiliation options by acquiring tru independence (tru) in 2024, offering partner firms multiple models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states nationwide, with over $55 billion in assets on and in transition to the platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, Sanctuary Global Family Office and tru.

