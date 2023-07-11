$2.2 Million in Grants from Health Net to Improve Whole-Person Health for Sacramento County Residents Experiencing Homelessness

News provided by

Health Net

11 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

In collaboration with Continuum of Cares across the state, Health Net will help deliver housing and services to meet the needs of California's most vulnerable residents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Net announced the company will award $2.2 million dollars in grants to support Sacramento County's unhoused residents with housing and other services. These funds will support local Continuum of Care (CoC) programs. A CoC is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and other services for homeless families and individuals.

"Health Net's efforts to increase the quality of life for Californian's experiencing homelessness is a testament to our dedication to the communities we serve," said Medi-Cal President at Health Net, Martha Santana-Chin. "We are proud to provide these funds for Sacramento County residents to support them on their path to health and wellbeing."

The grants will fund work which may include, but is not limited to:

  • Partnership and capacity to support referrals for services, including:
    • Connection and integration with the local homeless Coordinated Entry System
    • Identifying and addressing barriers to providing medically appropriate and cost-effective housing – related to Community Supports
  • Infrastructure to coordinate and meet member housing needs, including:
    • Connection with Street Medicine teams
    • Health Net connection with the local Homeless Management Information System
    • Managed Care Plan process for tracking and managing referrals for housing-related Community Supports
  • Delivery of services and member engagement, including:
    • Increasing the number of Health Net members screened for homelessness or risk of homelessness
    • Increasing the number of Health Net members screened for homelessness or risk of homelessness who were discharged from an inpatient setting
    • Increasing the number of Health Net members experiencing homelessness receiving at least one housing-related Community Supports

"Health Net has been a dedicated partner to Sacramento County and we are grateful for their continued commitment to addressing homelessness for our most vulnerable residents," said Sacramento County Supervisor, District 2, Patrick Kennedy. "This investment not only provides financial support and protection, but also offers vital resources to individuals who may not have access to them otherwise."

"Health Net has served Californians for more than 40 years and has been an unwavering advocate for the people of Sacramento," said Sacramento County Supervisor, District 3, Rich Desmond. "Their investment will empower both individuals and families who need it most, providing a platform for them to build healthier futures."

Health Net knows that being unhoused, and the quality of one's housing, can affect a person's health and well-being. The company is proud to take these much-needed steps to improve the whole-person health for Sacramento County.

"Sacramento Steps Forward appreciates Health Net's 'All In' engagement in cross-sector coordination and support of the shared approaches to improving Sacramento's collective response to homelessness," said, Chief Executive Officer at Sacramento Steps Forward, Lisa Bates. "By making investments aligned with our local homeless response system, we are moving closer to a day when homelessness is rare or nonexistent."

Additionally, Sacramento County has been an incredible leader, collaborator and partner in implementing the state's California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative, ensuring Sacramento's most vulnerable residents have access to all innovations and reforms under CalAIM.

These partnerships continue to build on Health Net's efforts to provide wraparound care for the communities they serve. In fact, the company awarded a $100,000 grant to help enable Sacramento Street Medicine. For years this program has provided medical care to hundreds of Sacramento County's most at-risk residents, bringing care directly to those who need it most.

To learn more about Health Net, visit HealthNet.com.

About Health Net 

Founded in California more than 40 years ago, Health Net believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. Together with our 90,000 network providers, Health Net serves three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 26 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. Health Net and Centene employ more than 6,300 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Health Net

Also from this source

Más californianos sin hogar encontrarán vivienda y servicios sociales gracias a 46 millones de dólares en subvenciones de Health Net

More Homeless Californians to Find Housing and Social Services Thanks to $46 Million in Grants from Health Net

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.